by Paul LillyWednesday, February 10, 2021, 01:08 PM EDT

CDPR Hacker Leaks Gwent Source Code, Opens Cyberpunk 2077 Bidding At $1K

Gwent Card Game
The hacker who gained unauthorized access to CD Projekt Red's servers and seemingly stole the source code for several games has already reportedly leaked one of them, after the developer publicly declared it had no intention of paying a ransom or negotiating. In addition, the hacker appears to be trying to start a bidding war for the remaining data.

To be clear, CD Projekt Red never outright acknowledged that the hacker stole actual source code, but said the person responsible "collected certain data" belonging to the developer, as well as encrypted some devices on its network. However, reading between the lines of the developer's broader statement on the intrusion, it sure sounds like the hacker stole source code data.

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching the parties that may be affected due to the breach," CD Projekt Red said.

According to the folks at Cybernews, the hacker made good on their promise by leaking the source code for Gwent, a card game based on The Witcher, to a popular hacking forum. The hacker posted the files in a post titled "CDProject Leak #1," which suggests further data dumps are on the way, provided CD Projekt Red sticks to its guns.
These might be partial leaks, because according to VX-Underground, the hacker is auctioning off source code for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. Apparently the bidding starts at $1,000. The auction is said to be taking place today.

Gwent Source Code Screenshot
Source: @vxunderground

Given the high profile of both games, the source code could conceivably fetch a much higher sum. That is assuming any of this is legit. Other screenshots suggest the source code of Gwent has already begun spreading to other destinations on the web, as would be expected to happen in this kind of leak.

On the plus side, CD Projekt Red said no personal information belonging to any of its players was compromised in the breach. However, the hacker who stole the source code also claims to be in possession of various legal and investor relations documents belonging to the developer, which they claim will tarnish the company's public image.
