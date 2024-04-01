CDPR Exec Talks Microtransactions In Single-Player Games, Cyberpunk Movie And More
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those rare games that has followed PC gamers around like an old companion. It started off rocky with its initial release, tarnishing some of the hype that it built up. With constant improvements, the CD Projekt Red team polished the game like a fine jewel, getting it to a much higher level now than when it first released.
Widely regarded as a masterpiece, there is one thing that CD Projekt Red does not want to do, which is to damage its prized game. In a recent interview with stockwatch.pl, the chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, stated that microtransactions will have no place within single player projects. This is good news for gamers, who rightfully resent the idea of such microtransactions.
What are microtransactions, and why are they looked down upon? After gamers have plunked down their hard-earned cash for a full game, the last thing they want to see are more expenditures of items that should be included. Extra accouterments, such as new wardrobes, special items, and things that augment the experience can all be turned into microtransactions.
As touched on during the interview, important upcoming titles such as The Witcher 4 are in development, which will have its single player gameplay free of any microtransactions.
The interview also addressed a potential Cyberpunk branded movie. Such a film would not be out of place, as The Witcher franchise has already received its own Netflix show. According to Karolina Gnas, such a movie could help "our strategy of developing our brands" and would bring the franchise to many more eyes. She also stated that it won't take away time or resources from game development, as CD Projekt Red has chosen an "experienced partner" for the project. CD Projekt Red certainly is not shy when it comes to large scale, even multiyear projects, as evident by its commitment to its franchise titles.
