CATEGORIES
home News

CDPR Exec Talks Microtransactions In Single-Player Games, Cyberpunk Movie And More

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, April 01, 2024, 10:36 AM EDT
cyberpunk
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those rare games that has followed PC gamers around like an old companion. It started off rocky with its initial release, tarnishing some of the hype that it built up. With constant improvements, the CD Projekt Red team polished the game like a fine jewel, getting it to a much higher level now than when it first released.

Widely regarded as a masterpiece, there is one thing that CD Projekt Red does not want to do, which is to damage its prized game. In a recent interview with stockwatch.pl, the chief financial officer, Piotr Nielubowicz,  stated that microtransactions will have no place within single player projects. This is good news for gamers, who rightfully resent the idea of such microtransactions.

What are microtransactions, and why are they looked down upon? After gamers have plunked down their hard-earned cash for a full game, the last thing they want to see are more expenditures of items that should be included. Extra accouterments, such as new wardrobes, special items, and things that augment the experience can all be turned into microtransactions. 

As touched on during the interview, important upcoming titles such as The Witcher 4 are in development, which will have its single player gameplay free of any microtransactions. 

The interview also addressed a potential Cyberpunk branded movie. Such a film would not be out of place, as The Witcher franchise has already received its own Netflix show. According to Karolina Gnas, such a movie could help "our strategy of developing our brands" and would bring the franchise to many more eyes. She also stated that it won't take away time or resources from game development, as CD Projekt Red has chosen an "experienced partner" for the project. CD Projekt Red certainly is not shy when it comes to large scale, even multiyear projects, as evident by its commitment to its franchise titles. 

cyberpunk game
Cyberpunk 2077, a gorgeous single player game devoid of microtransactions

While the interview did not rule out microtransactions for multiplayer experiences, it certainly gives gamers hope that significant titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will remain clear of any such activity. An upcoming title named Sirius will have multiplayer aspect to it, so one cannot fully rule out microtransactions in that case inferring what the interview alluded to. 

Some recently released titles, such as Dragon's Dogma 2, drew plenty of ire towards Capcom for a variety of DLC microtransactions that accompanied its release. It is certainly a tactic of game developers to try and extract as much on-going revenue from titles as they can, for better or worse. Game developers have been feeling the financial crunch in recent years, with significant layoffs and downsizing occurring at various companies. 

CD Projekt Red should be happy that Cyberpunk 2077 has been more warmly received during more recent times, thanks to its insistence on constantly improving the game. Keeping microtransactions out of said title is logical, as that would certainly reignite some of the past bad experiences players had. 

Cyberpunk 2077 also serves as a technological showcase for NVIDIA's powerful GPU technologies, such as DLSS 3. When used with ray and path tracing, it showcases the amazing technical side of the game, together with NVIDIA's ability to power it effectively. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda, cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk 2077
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment