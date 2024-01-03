Cyberpunk 2077 Video With Path Tracing And Other Mods Looks Hyper Realistic
One of the most exciting prospects about playing games on the PC is how absolutely gorgeous the graphics can get. Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to having the latest technologies envelop its very core, such as when it debuted with ray tracing. The more recent path tracing updates have made the game an even more ravishing experience full of eye-candy.
To that end, a user on X, @MisterSpace3, has shared a mind-blowing video of Cyberpunk 2077 replete with a few mods. Much like how users can customize a character in the game itself, various mods and imports were utilized to bring the visuals here to an incredibly realistic level.
Here's what path traced #Cyberpunk2077 with a couple of extra mods and imports can achieve— abstract concept (@MisterSpace3) January 1, 2024
*notice the complete absence of the gt7 overdone and abundant unrealistic sun-glare-everywhere-on-paint effect. pic.twitter.com/syeUp2wWoa
While the exact details of what was modified is not mentioned, we are greeted with some of the most realistic graphics we've seen to date. As the focus is on cars for the video, the user even remarks how the mod looks much better than Sony PlayStation's GT7, or Gran Turismo 7. Sun glare effects that seem to be done inharmonious in GT7 are absent here, instead replaced by an ultra-realistic shimmer.
Path tracing is done in real time, accurately sculpting the game universe so that lights, reflections, and shadows look as they would in the real world.
One could easily mistake the visuals from Cyberpunk 2077 for real-life pictures of supercars, at least without closer inspection. The hardware needed to run such environments has to be significantly powerful, but the accessibility has greatly improved with recent innovations in the GPU space.
NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology allows the taxing path tracing to be utilized while still maintaining respectable frame rates with frame generation. DLSS 3.5 even brought with it ray reconstruction, further augmenting the visual experience. Without NVIDIA's DLSS 3, even the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 can struggle with path traced-goodness. This particular Cyberpunk 2077 instance is modded, but it still shows the awesome capabilities of existing game engines and hardware when tweaked to allow for maximum realism. And perhaps gives us a glimpse of things to come.
