CATEGORIES
home News

Cyberpunk 2077 Video With Path Tracing And Other Mods Looks Hyper Realistic

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, January 03, 2024, 11:25 AM EDT
cyberpunk
One of the most exciting prospects about playing games on the PC is how absolutely gorgeous the graphics can get. Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to having the latest technologies envelop its very core, such as when it debuted with ray tracing. The more recent path tracing updates have made the game an even more ravishing experience full of eye-candy. 

To that end, a user on X, @MisterSpace3, has shared a mind-blowing video of Cyberpunk 2077 replete with a few mods. Much like how users can customize a character in the game itself, various mods and imports were utilized to bring the visuals here to an incredibly realistic level.
While the exact details of what was modified is not mentioned, we are greeted with some of the most realistic graphics we've seen to date. As the focus is on cars for the video, the user even remarks how the mod looks much better than Sony PlayStation's GT7, or Gran Turismo 7. Sun glare effects that seem to be done inharmonious in GT7 are absent here, instead replaced by an ultra-realistic shimmer. 

Path tracing is done in real time, accurately sculpting the game universe so that lights, reflections, and shadows look as they would in the real world. 

cyberpunk car

One could easily mistake the visuals from Cyberpunk 2077 for real-life pictures of supercars, at least without closer inspection. The hardware needed to run such environments has to be significantly powerful, but the accessibility has greatly improved with recent innovations in the GPU space. 

NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology allows the taxing path tracing to be utilized while still maintaining respectable frame rates with frame generation. DLSS 3.5 even brought with it ray reconstruction, further augmenting the visual experience. Without NVIDIA's DLSS 3, even the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 can struggle with path traced-goodness. This particular Cyberpunk 2077 instance is modded, but it still shows the awesome capabilities of existing game engines and hardware when tweaked to allow for maximum realism. And perhaps gives us a glimpse of things to come.
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), cyberpunk 2077, path tracing
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment