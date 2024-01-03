Cyberpunk 2077 Video With Path Tracing And Other Mods Looks Hyper Realistic

One could easily mistake the visuals from Cyberpunk 2077 for real-life pictures of supercars, at least without closer inspection. The hardware needed to run such environments has to be significantly powerful, but the accessibility has greatly improved with recent innovations in the GPU space.



NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology allows the taxing path tracing to be utilized while still maintaining respectable frame rates with frame generation. DLSS 3.5 even brought with it ray reconstruction, further augmenting the visual experience. Without NVIDIA's DLSS 3, even the mighty GeForce RTX 4090 can struggle with path traced-goodness. This particular Cyberpunk 2077 instance is modded, but it still shows the awesome capabilities of existing game engines and hardware when tweaked to allow for maximum realism. And perhaps gives us a glimpse of things to come.

