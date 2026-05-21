Casing Woot's PC Blowout: Cooler Master Wild Sneaker X Is 57% Off





If you get your kicks by saving money, then it is imperative that you check out Woot's PC blowout sale where you can lace up big savings on a bunch of cases, motherboards, and more. Why go heavy-handed on the shoe puns? One of the deals is a massive discount on Cooler Master's bold Sneaker-X ITX case that debuted at $699.99. At that price, thanks but no thanks. However, it's 57% off right now. On top of that, you can save even more with coupon code TWENTYOFFPC, which shaves 20% off Woot's sale items, capped at $20.

Cooler Master Sneaker-X Mini-ITX Case Is Over Half Off

Cooler Master's Sneaker-X case for a much more palatable $279.99 at Woot (57% off, save $400) during this sale after applying coupon code TWENTYOFFPC at checkout, and while still on the expensive side, it also comes kitted with Cooler Master's 360mm Flux all-in-one liquid cooler and V850 SFX power supply, which is an 80 Plus Gold certified 850W model. So yeah, it's not just a case or audacious fashion statement, it's a bundle to begin your next build. You can snagfor a much more palatableduring this sale after applying coupon code TWENTYOFFPC at checkout, and while still on the expensive side, it also comes kitted with Cooler Master'sand, which is an 80 Plus Gold certified 850W model. So yeah, it's not just a case or audacious fashion statement, it's a bundle to begin your next build.









The Sneaker-X officially debuted over four years ago at Cooler Master's Chronos Summit 2022 event. Based on a JMDF mod from a couple years before that, the original concept was one of the winner's of Cooler Master's Mod World Series 2020 competition.





Fast forward to today and this unique case is ready to be your sole-mate at a much more enticing price. It can accommodate a mini-ITX motherboard and up to a 3-slot graphics card. Cooler Master makes a point of saying GPU support includes Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 5080 Windforce and Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC graphics cards, but in terms of dimensions, there's enough room to fit a GPU that measures up to 304 x 137 x 61 millimeters (11.96 x 5.39 x 2.4 inches).





It also features a single 2.5-inch SSD bay, a 400mm PCIe 4.0 x16 riser cable, and preinstalled Master MF120 Halo PWM fan with ARGB controller. The case itself is a mix of aluminum, steel, and plastic.

More Cases and PC Components

Here's a sample of some more cases that are on sale...