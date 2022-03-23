Why PlayStation 2 Emulator PCSX2 Has Dropped 32-Bit Support And Added DirectX 12





The PlayStation 2 stands as one of the most successful game platforms of all time. In fact, it is actually the best-selling game console of all time, moving over 155 million units in total. It has a massive library of more than 3800 games, and many of the biggest franchises of today made their debut on the PS2

There are a lot of reasons for this, related to both the extremely esoteric PlayStation 2 hardware as well as improved (or improved availability of) documentation for newer systems. It's also partially because progress on the most promising PlayStation 2 emulator, PCSX2, stagnated for some years.









Most recently, the PCSX2 team has announced that the emulator will be fully embracing a 64-bit codebase while dropping support for 32-bit systems, and that it will also be adding a Direct3D 12 renderer . The former is unilaterally good news; almost nobody's been buying 32-bit PCs for quite some time now, yet if you wanted a 64-bit build of PCSX2 before this year, you had to either build it yourself, or find buggy nightly releases.





So, early this year, PCSX2 added a Vulkan backend that, in theory, should be the best option on all platforms. Unfortunately, Intel's Vulkan driver is kind of crappy and broken. Developers from other emulator software, including Yuzu Emulator, have also voiced their frustrations with Intel's Vulkan driver.





Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus was never released anywhere but PS2.







Ironically, there are apparently still some issues on Intel GPUs even in Direct3D 12, but PCSX2 developer stenzek seems to think that these issues are actually due to bugs in the emulator. The Direct3D 12 backend also apparently gives better performance on AMD hardware "in some games," although this is largely an academic concern for any remotely-modern discrete Radeon card.



Even the latest beta builds don't include the Direct3D 12 renderer yet.

