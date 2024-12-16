CATEGORIES
Game Science CEO Lambastes Game Awards After Black Myth: Wukong Loses To Astro Bot

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, December 16, 2024, 10:25 AM EDT
I was in a video game store recently, and the delightful soundtrack to Sony's Astro Bot was playing in the background. We now know of at least one person who may not find that experience positive, according to some recent complaints from the Game Science CEO. Responsible for Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science burst onto the scene recently with its immensely popular title. 

The Game Science CEO shared his feelings on Weibo recently, concerning the 2024 Video Game Awards. Astro Bot won the coveted Game of the Year (GOTY) award, along with various other accolades. According to Game Science CEO Feng Ji, he did not agree with the criteria that judging for the Video Game Awards was based on. 

The CEO also believes that Black Myth: Wukong should have won because of its huge popularity, and it was the player's choice. He also states that it was not an "accident" that this game was so well received, with a tremendous amount of work and talent behind the scenes. 

Both Astro Bot and Black Myth Wukong received feature updates recently with new content, too. Is the CEO right about his complaints with the Video Game Awards? As someone who has completed both Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong with am embarrassing amount of long hours, I was still rooting for Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong is a gorgeous, engaging game full of excellent gameplay. It has many similarities with other RPGs, while being a bit more linear and not having the exact depth of titles such as Elden Ring. FromSoftware also announced a new Elden Ring: Nightreign survival title at the Video Game Awards. 

Astro Bot is refreshing due to its well-crafted worlds, gameplay, and 3D platformer moniker. Aside from the brilliant titles from Nintendo, we don't often see such titles win these coveted awards. Many of these awards do go to games such as Black Myth: Wukong, which have a more serious nature and "grown up" approach. Astro Bot remains a gem, however, and it is no surprise that it won the award. 

Both games are not even in the same world when it comes to comparing them, but each offers a compelling experience. I do not think a game studio CEO should be this vocal when losing an award, as it comes off as sour grapes and myopic. Game Science has a great game on its hands, but it's certainly not perfect. 

Astro Bot is not perfect, either, but its flavor of gameplay was just what the Video Game Awards needed this year. 
