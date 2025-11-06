Canon EOS R6 Mark III Hybrid Camera Is A Beast With 7K RAW Video & 40 FPS Burst





The lines between professional photography and cinematic video have never been more blurred with Canon's new EOS R6 Mark III that targets hybrid creators. Announced today, this mirrorless body transforms the popular R6 series into quite a powerhouse, delivering specifications that were once exclusive to high-end cinema cameras













Central to the upgrade is a 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, a jump from its predecessor's 24MP. However, the sensor is integral to the camera’s most headline-grabbing feature, which is its video capability: the Mark III can record 7K RAW Light video internally at up to 60 fps, or capture full-sensor 7K/30p Open Gate footage, giving filmmakers flexibility in post-production stabilization and vertical cropping for social media. (The camera can also output via HDMI to an external recorder at 7K/30p ProRes Raw.)





Asymmetric card slots. Click to enlarge



Of course, resolution without speed is kind of pointless, so the Mark III is endowed with an electronic shutter capable of 40 fps continuous shooting. Still, for fleeting moments, a pre-continuous shooting mode buffers up to 20 images before the shutter is fully depressed, ensuring the decisive moment isn't missed. Storage is via an asymmetrical dual card slot setup: one slot for the high-speed CFexpress Type B cards required for 7K RAW recording and burst shooting, and a second slot for traditional UHS-II SD cards. This change trades the previous model’s dual-SD redundancy for uncompromising speed.





The camera also benefits from Canon’s improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, which now includes a "Register People Priority" function to consistently track up to 10 pre-registered faces—useful for event and wedding photographers, for example. Furthermore, image stability has been enhanced, offering up to 8.5 stops of Coordinated Image Stabilizer correction.







