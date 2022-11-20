Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Bug Prompts Players To Buy CoD Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were both released recently and brought a number of new features to the table. However, fans of the franchise are taking issue with the latter. It appeared that Warzone 2.0, which should be free, is locked behind a purchase of Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, it turned out that this is just a UI issue thanks to the chaos that is the Modern Warfare launcher.
As was the case with previous titles, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are both accessed through the same launcher. To jump into Warzone, it is as easy as scrolling down two pages, navigating to the Warzone 2 Battle Royale button, selecting one of five game modes or accepting a party invite, and hitting the start button. However, writing that out sounds confusing because the process could be better. Therein lies the problem.
Over on Reddit, Call of Duty: Warzone players were frustrated to find that after playing some Warzone matches, they were prompted with an alert saying, “Purchase Modern Warfare II to have access to everything." Rest assured Warzone is still free, and this was only a temporary but annoying bug. One commenter stated it ruined his gaming night, while another explained it was “a great thing to come home to after a long day at work, expecting to decompress with a little battle royale.” That may have been a sarcastic statement, but we understand the sentiment.
Ultimately, it seems this issue stemmed from a “fix” for the social menu across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Another commenter on that original post explained that the social menu “got bugged thinking you were in multiplayer menu” and that “the game essentially thought your party was going into MP rather than BR and locking out those who are [free] to play.” It is unclear whether this was truly the issue, but it sounds entirely plausible. In any event, the Call of Duty team seems to have fixed the issue. Let us know if it affected your gameplay in the comments below.