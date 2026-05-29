Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Announced For October Launch With Korea Campaign And DMZ Return
Regarding the campaign, the story will prominently involve both Captain Price (first introduced in Call of Duty 4) and Ghost (first introduced in pre-reboot Modern Warfare 2.) Price is once more a playable character alongside series newcomers and South Korean Private Park, while Ghost is an antagonist in direct opposition to Price. The story deals with the aftermath of Modern Warfare III, where the political climate has exploded into an open war between North and South Korea and Price is on the run due to having assassinated a major character in the previous game. The finer plot points seem to be more considerate and interesting than Black Ops 7, which was notoriously panned by critics and fans for an over-reliance on "AI slop" that also seemed responsible for an uncharacteristically bizarre, non-grounded story.
While we're still in early stages, Modern Warfare 4 does look like a promising return to form for the Call of Duty series, one that may help it regain some ground from Battlefield 6, or at least give fans of both more AAA FPS action to enjoy. The official announcement blog post promises an ambitious campaign and major overhauls to both movement and weapon handling, as well as the return of Modern Warfare 2's extraction shooter mode, DMZ. With assurances that the game is "fully optimized" for current platforms and high-end PCs, the outlook looks promising, though it's little solice for last-gen players, who will also be losing Warzone support shortly after Modern Warfare 4 launches.