Call Of Duty Franchise May Miss A New Release Year For First Time In Two Decades

There are some constants in life. We know that the sun will always rise, that death is inevitable, and that at least one new Call of Duty game will launch each year. However, at least one of these truths is no longer so reliable. It was recently revealed that there will be no new Call of Duty game in 2023.Why is the 18-year streak coming to an end? According to Bloomberg, Activision Blizzard is disappointed in the performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which officially released to the public worldwide this past November and received lukewarm reviews from both critics and players. Activision Blizzard also confirmed that the game had failed to meet its fourth quarter projections. Some within the company reportedly fear that they are releasing games too quickly and that newer games are being overshadowed by older titles. It was further noted that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft had no impact on this particular decision.Call of Duty fans should still have plenty of content to tide them over. A sequel to Modern Warfare 2019 and a “new Warzone experience” will be released later this year. It has also been confirmed that Treyarch, the developer studio behind the now delayed Call of Duty game, is also making a new free-to-play game that will arrive sometime this year. A spokesperson remarked, “We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”