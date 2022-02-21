Call Of Duty Anti-Cheat God Mod Is Just What You Need To Beat Down Lame Hackers







Today, cheating in games is much more frowned upon, primarily because many games focus on online multiplayer. As we all know, if you cheat in a multiplayer game, you're a jerk, like those screen-cheaters, which we played with on Goldeneye 64 way back in 1997. Call of Duty: Warzone has implemented a feature that's at least slightly better than punching your sibling in the arm, cheating back.





In the case of Warzone, the damage from the cheater will still apply, but no kill shot can happen. So means the cheater would still get hit confirmation ticks, but they would not be able to defeat any opponent. That allows anyone who is not cheating to approach without fear of death and perform whatever counter-measures they wish to employ. The most entertaining counter-measure to employ seems to be Warzone's 'execution' function.









