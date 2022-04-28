Call Of Duty Cheaters Face Sweet Blind Justice In Activision's Latest Ricochet Update
Revenge is sweet. Call of Duty is filled with cheaters which makes it difficult for players to enjoy the game. However, players may soon have an opportunity to take a bit of their frustration out on cheaters. The latest Call of Duty update will make it nearly impossible for cheaters to play the game but easy for legitimate players to exact vengeance.
A new “PC kernel-level anti-cheat security driver” from #TeamRICOCHET was released a few days ago for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The most interesting aspect of the update is the new “cloaking” feature. Players who are cheating will suddenly be blinded. According to Team Ricochet, “Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable.” However, legitimate players will be able to easily spot these cheaters and are encouraged to “dole out in-game punishment.” It was also noted that any player who is banned will be removed from the leaderboards. This particular update is currently only available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, but it will soon be applied to Warzone “after a period of examining how these updates are functioning with today’s global rollout.”
Why not just eliminate the cheaters in the first place? Team Ricochet purposely places cheaters in this sort of purgatory in order to collect “data that’s essential to identify cheating behavior.” However, they implement strategies such as Cloaking and Damage Shield to “reduce the impact of cheaters” on other players as they collect this data. Brilliant!
Activision also noted that an additional 54,000 accounts have been banned since late-March. This is on top of the 90,000 accounts that were banned around March 18th. Activision remarked in the latest update post, “While we may not announce all bans as they happen, know they occur both daily and in waves.”
Images courtesy of Activision.
This is not the first time that Call of Duty has used legitimate players to target and humiliate cheaters. The last major Ricochet update included a feature called “Damage Shield.” Damage Shield made it impossible for a detected cheater to inflict critical damage. They could still damage other players but they could not kill them. Cheaters could not benefit from their actions and it allowed legitimate players to face off against the cheaters with no fear.
