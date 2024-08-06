Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leak Sparks Controversy Over Avalon Warzone Map
A video of the map, codenamed “Avalon,” shows someone flying around the map in what appears to be some kind of developer mode. It’s in a very rough state but does provide a glimpse as to the layout of the map. It seems to be inspired by Mediterranean locales with several points of interest such as small towns and a stadium, with bodies of water spread throughout.
The use of water is what’s driving the conversation among fans of the game, with many unhappy with how much water they see in the video. One Redditor posted, “I like the vibe and a lot of the individual locations look cool, but that's a lot of water. I already find it frustrating to cross rivers in Urzikstan, and this looks far worse.” Another Redditor added, “nothing but open fields and water, no thanks.”
It's important to remember that this looks to be a very early build of the game. This map might have several changes by the time it actually makes its way out to gamers, or it might be that this map is never released after undergoing playtesting by the development team. It’s just the nature of game development.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be launching on October 25,2024. For those wanting a sneak peek to a more complete version than what was provided in the leak, an early access period will be available from August 30 to September 4.