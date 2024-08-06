CATEGORIES
home News

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leak Sparks Controversy Over Avalon Warzone Map

by Alan VelascoTuesday, August 06, 2024, 09:43 AM EDT
call of duty blackops 6 leak hero
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the first game in the series to launch on Game Pass, has been hit with a major leak after an early build of the game made its way onto the PlayStation Network database, becoming available for those with a PlayStation 4. Shortly thereafter, several maps, weapons, and more information started to spread online. However, the upcoming map for the game’s battle royale mode, Warzone, is generating heated responses from the community.

A video of the map, codenamed “Avalon,” shows someone flying around the map in what appears to be some kind of developer mode. It’s in a very rough state but does provide a glimpse as to the layout of the map. It seems to be inspired by Mediterranean locales with several points of interest such as small towns and a stadium, with bodies of water spread throughout.

call of duty blackops 6 leak body

The use of water is what’s driving the conversation among fans of the game, with many unhappy with how much water they see in the video. One Redditor posted, “I like the vibe and a lot of the individual locations look cool, but that's a lot of water. I already find it frustrating to cross rivers in Urzikstan, and this looks far worse.” Another Redditor added, “nothing but open fields and water, no thanks.”

It's important to remember that this looks to be a very early build of the game. This map might have several changes by the time it actually makes its way out to gamers, or it might be that this map is never released after undergoing playtesting by the development team. It’s just the nature of game development.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be launching on October 25,2024. For those wanting a sneak peek to a more complete version than what was provided in the leak, an early access period will be available from August 30 to September 4.
Tags:  Xbox, PlayStation, leak, Call-of-Duty, call-of-duty-warzone
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment