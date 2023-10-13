CableMod's Revised 12VHPWR Adapter Is Here And Free For Early Adopters, How To Claim
One of the accouterments that accompany the "Art" of PC building is very simple: the cables. Sometimes, it's because enthusiasts just want them to look ultra cool. Other times, it's because they add a significant utility to the design of your build. That's where CableMod enters, with their custom sleeved cables. Since the introduction of the NVIDIA 12VHPWR connector, we've also gained the need for angled adapters.
Things have not been so rosy, however. With various reports of melted connectors, CableMod has issued an updated adapter that is free to claim for original early adopter owners. While this adapter update will be particularly interesting to RTX 4090 owners, any RTX GPU that uses the 12VHPWR connector could benefit from its design.
The NVIDIA RTX 4090 is a particularly large and wide GPU, meaning there are many standard PC cases that cannot easily accommodate it. The octopus-like adapter that NVIDIA includes in the box is bulky and unsightly. That's where an angled adapter comes in, improving possibilities for PC builds with awkward routing. It can also be helpful in small, mini-ITX builds where the angle helps the GPU fit in tight spaces.
Here's how to claim your angled adapter, worth $39.99 according to CableMod. It can be applied if you're an early adopter of the 90 degree CableMod angled adapter for the basic, SFF, Pro, and 1.1 version. You'll want to fill out their form and get your coupon code emailed to you. That's it! It's great CableMod is standing behind their products, and as someone who has used them widely in the past, it's no surprise they're so popular in the enthusiast PC building community.
