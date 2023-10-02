CableMod Releases Revised 12VHPWR Angled Adapters To Solve Melting Issue
NVIDIA's RTX 40 series GPUs bring a lot to the table, with market-leading ray tracing, impressive compute features, and a more compact power cable. That last feature has been a bone of contention since the cards launched in 2022. The new cable is a more elegant solution, but the drawbacks may not be worth the hassle. Some of the included power adapters have shown a tendency to overheat, but CableMod says its new connectors are cooler and sturdier.
In recent years, NVIDIA GPUs have relied on multiple 8-pin PSU cables to power its high-end GPUs. With the RTX 40 family, it moved to the 12VHPWR connector. This plug has 12 pins for power and four for sideband information, making it theoretically more effective for high-power cards. Since almost no one has ATX 3.0 power supplies with native support, RTX 40 cards include an adapter. Unfortunately, those cables showed a tendency to overheat.
CableMod was quick to announce improved versions of the 12VHPWR adapter, which have angled designs that make cable management easier around the GPU. However, its V1.0 release had issues. Some users still reported overheating, and perhaps related, the plug exhibited some wiggle when installed. That's a problem when you're paying $40 for an adapter to upgrade your cable management.
What does the v1.1 bring to the table?
- CEM 5.1 standard female connector;
- Improved tightness on the male connector;
- Removed wiggle between PCB and male connector.
The new adapters are available for purchase now, available in both 90 and 180-degree options. There are also a few different colors to match your PC's aesthetic. They cost $39.90, but anyone who bought the original version has a shot at getting the new one for free. Those who purchased the v1.0 release from CableMod's official store will get a $40 coupon code, leaving them to pay shipping only. If you're using an older 12VHPWR adapter, it's a good idea to ensure all the pins are fully seated while you wait for a replacement to arrive. The incidence of overheating is low, but better safe than on fire.