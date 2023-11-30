NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Dragon GPU Aims To Breath Fire In China With US Approval
The GPU news coming out of China continues to accelerate in stunning developments. The recent U.S ban on certain graphics cards used in AI seems to have spawned a plethora of new tactics to alleviate the stress on the Chinese market. It seems like scooping up aging NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs when the GeForce RTX 4090 became rare, was just not enough.
NVIDIA may be planning to release a version of its GeForce RTX 4090 specifically for the Chinese market, called the GeForce RTX 4090D. It is not uncommon for graphics card makers to release unique GPUs for this market, but this GeForce RTX 4090D will also serve to replace its full-flavor banned namesake.
It appears that the GeForce RTX 4090 is just too powerful, having its total processing performance be more in line with heavy-duty data center GPUs. That spells unfortunate news for gamers, who are rapidly witnessing another version of the GPU shortage experienced a few years ago. Even AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX has not been safe from meddling from the data center market in China.
The GeForce RTX 4090D may likely be based on the AD102-250 GPU, just shy of the existing AD102-300 GPU in the GeForce RTX 4090. There are have many rumors concerning the GeForce RTX Super refresh, but it is too early too tell if this model will have anything in common with those products. We would speculate it will have reduced VRAM specs, to make sure it falls in line with acceptable performance limits.
It would be expected that this down-tuned version of the full-fat GeForce RTX 4090 will glide in under any regulations or bans that may be in place for the Chinese market. NVIDIA has had different flavors of its GeForce RTX 4090 in the past with wildly varying performance, but typically in the mobile GPU version.
A slimmed down version can also help to keep pricing in check, as that has rapidly increased since the stranglehold on the Chinese GPU market has taken place after the U.S ban. While these are expected solely for the Chinese market, it is of interest to know that the U.S market has had the availability and pricing affected of retail GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs.
It appears that NVIDIA can multitask when it comes to supplying the hungry data center market, and keeping tabs on the gaming market customers as well.