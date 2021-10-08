Bungie Confirms Plans To Vault Destiny 2 Forsaken Campaign And Tangled Shore On These Dates

The Warden of Nothing strike will also continue to be available. This is not too surprising as there are several existing strikes that feature long-dead characters or missions that are no longer relevant to the current story line. It should be noted that the Dreaming City destination will continue to be available in Year 5.One of the most intriguing changes coming in Year 5 is that Master Rahool in the Tower will take over "all of Spider’s currency exchange function… when the Tangled Shore is moved into the DCV." Some have theorized that Mara Sov intends to kill Spider as revenge for the way he treated Crow. The lore has stated that the Spider has sought the help of the Drifter to help him flee the solar system. It does not look like that Spider will continue to be part of Destiny universe (for now) either way.The Forsaken campaign will be available from December 7th, 2021 to February 22nd, 2022 for free to all players. A Forsaken pack will be available for purchase on the same day and will include the Last Wish raid, Shattered Throne dungeon, and access to all of the Forsaken Exotics.