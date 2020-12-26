CATEGORIES
home News
by Ben FunkSaturday, December 26, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT

Boxing Day Deals Serve Up Fast SSDs, Moto Phones, 4K Displays And More Up To 60 Percent Off

moto edge
We wish you all a happy Boxing Day, and hope you've been having a great holiday season. While today has traditionally been a day for standing in long lines at brick and mortar stores, waiting to return gifts that didn't work or didn't fit, it's also possible you've come into some green presents in the form of good ol' cash. Amazon, as ever, is ready for you and has a load of tech deals going on. At the start, Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker with premium sound is $69.99, or $30 off

Amazon has a huge sale going on Motorola phones. It starts with the Motorola Edge 5G phone, seen above, which is on sale for $499 ($200 off). This handset has a Snapdragon 765, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 6.7" OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080. This model is unlocked for any network, and includes a headphone jack, something you don't see every day on more premium devices. We liked it quite a bit in our review, too. Here are all the other Motorola Android deals:
samsung 970 evo plus
If you're looking for PC components and peripherals, we've got you covered there, too. Samsung's 2 TB 970 EVO Plus SSD is just $299 at Amazon. This is one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives around. This price represents the lowest we've found this drive ever, a full $200 off the regular price. It also seems like this is about as big a drive as one can fit into an M.2 2280 form factor, where surface area is at a premium. There's more, though:
Lastly, we were impressed with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and its unique DeX mode that turns a tablet interface into a desktop-style device. While our review covered the bigger version, Amazon's got a nice price on the slightly smaller Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $549.99, $100 off. This model still has a Snapdragon 865+, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM. 


Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms