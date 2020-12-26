Boxing Day Deals Serve Up Fast SSDs, Moto Phones, 4K Displays And More Up To 60 Percent Off
We wish you all a happy Boxing Day, and hope you've been having a great holiday season. While today has traditionally been a day for standing in long lines at brick and mortar stores, waiting to return gifts that didn't work or didn't fit, it's also possible you've come into some green presents in the form of good ol' cash. Amazon, as ever, is ready for you and has a load of tech deals going on. At the start, Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker with premium sound is $69.99, or $30 off.
Amazon has a huge sale going on Motorola phones. It starts with the Motorola Edge 5G phone, seen above, which is on sale for $499 ($200 off). This handset has a Snapdragon 765, 6 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a 6.7" OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080. This model is unlocked for any network, and includes a headphone jack, something you don't see every day on more premium devices. We liked it quite a bit in our review, too. Here are all the other Motorola Android deals:
- Motorola Edge 5G, Snapdragon 765G / 6GB RAM / 64GB storage for $499 ($200 / 30% off)
- Moto G Fast, Snapdragon 665 / 3 GB RAM / 32 GB storage for $149 ($50 off)
- Moto G7 Plus, Snapdragon 636 / 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage for $119 ($68 off)
- Moto E, Snapdragon 632 / 2 GB RAM / 32 GB storage for $119 ($30 off)
$299 at Amazon. This is one of the fastest PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives around. This price represents the lowest we've found this drive ever, a full $200 off the regular price. It also seems like this is about as big a drive as one can fit into an M.2 2280 form factor, where surface area is at a premium. There's more, though:
- Samsung's 2 TB 970 EVO Plus SSD is just $299 (40% off) at Amazon.
- LG 27UL500-W, (UHD 3820 x 2160 display with 98% sRGB coverage) for $296.99 ($54 off)
- Lenovo's Q27h-10, (1440p, 75 Hz with USB-C docking) $259.99 ($90 off)
- Razer Death Adder Essential gaming mouse - White - $19.99 ($30 off), Black - $29.95 ($20 off)