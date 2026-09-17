Bose Sport Open Earbuds Defy Cartwheels And Headshakes In $199 Debut

Bose Sport Open Earbuds - Image: Bose

If you are not a fan of cramming silicone tips deep into your ear canals but want to stick with earbuds rather than saddle your noggin with over-the-ear headphones, then Bose's newest additions are worth taking a look at. The company is expanding its audio lineup with a couple of open earbud designs: the Bose Sport Open Earbuds priced at $199 and the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) priced at $299.





Starting with the former, the Sport Open Earbuds are an entirely new product entry for Bose. The company says it designed these earbuds specifically for runners, gym-goers, outdoor adventures, and anything else that involves a lot of movement that might otherwise shake a set of earbuds right out of your ears.





"The new Bose Sport Open Earbuds bring the benefits of open audio to a device engineered for the realities of active, strenuous movement. Built for running, fitness, and a wide range of outdoor activities, they prioritize stability, comfort, and durability, with tactile controls designed for easy use during workouts — all while delivering rich, open sound," Bose says.





These buds ditch the traditional in-ear seal and instead rely on a C-arm cuff featuring a soft matte silicone finish that anchors securely around the outer ear. Bose claims the mechanical fit is stable enough to withstand rigorous motions such as headshakes and even cartwheels.





The Bose Sport Open Earbuds also feature an IP54 rating for sweat, splash, and dust resistance. Additionally, Bose says the silicone design makes it easy to wipe away dirt and grime.





Beyond the active lifestyle traits, these earbuds tout custom-designed drivers that Bose says delivers full and balanced audio. There is an auto-volume feature that will adjust sound based on ambient noise, and SpeechClarity support, which is an AI-enhanced voice isolation technology that impressed us when we reviewed Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) . What this does is muffle background noise so that when you're on a phone call, the person on the other end of the line only hears your voice. In our testing, it works exceptionally well.





According to Bose, you can muster up to seven hours of playback on a single charge, plus another 22 hours if you factor in the included charging case.

Stepping Up To The Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen)

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) - Image: Bose



For users looking for a flagship model with an open earbud design, Bose also unveiled the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen). These earbuds retain the signature cuff shape of the first generation variant, but with some tweaks.





"While the new earbuds stay true to the original’s form factor, additional design updates include a refined metallic cap with a beveled finish. The redesigned, pocket-ready case can stand upright and now supports wireless charging," Bose explains.





Bose also outfitted its 2nd Gen earbuds with a newly engineered driver. According to Bose, the new drivers hit harder with deeper bass and get louder than the first-gen model.





Battery life is purportedly better, too. Bose says the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are good for up to nine hours of playback, plus another 19.5 hours siphoned from the charging case.

Shared Tech: OpenAudio, SpeechClarity, And Auto Volume

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) - Image: Bose



Both new products are open earbud designs, so neither one features active noise cancellation (ANC). However, they both tout Bose's proprietary OpenAudio technology to direct sound inward while minimizing outside audio leakage.





They also both incorporate Bose's aforementioned SpeechClarity feature and auto volume trick, along with MultiPoint Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and support for Google Fast Pair. And following their release on October 1, Bose will push out firmware updates to unlock additional functionality, including Google Find Hub support, Alexa+ integration, and quick-access shortcuts for Apple Music.





The Bose Sport Open Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) will be available to preorder starting on September 19. Both models will launch in Black and White Smoke, alongside model-specific limited-edition colors like Eucalyptus Green for the Sport variant, and Cherry Chocolate, Olive Green, and Sky Pink for the Ultra Gen 2.