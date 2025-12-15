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Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd-Gen) Are At An All-Time Low Price

by Paul LillyMonday, December 15, 2025, 02:39 PM EDT
Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) earbuds and charging case being held in a hand.
One of our favorite set of earbuds is on sale in time for Christmas. That would be the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) that we recently reviewed. One of the very few knocks we had against these earbuds was the premium price, but that is partially mitigated with this holiday deal. It still might not be the type of thing that qualifies as a stocking stuffer (even though it would easily fit), but it sure would make an awesome gift for your tech-loving significant other.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) Are $50 Off

Normally priced at $299, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are available for $249 at Amazon (17% off, save $50), which is an all-time low since they came out. Even better, you have a choice of five colorways at this discounted price. That's not always the case when earbuds or headphones are on sale.

Here are the options...
The Black and White Smoke colorways are the standard options, while Deep Plum, Desert Gold, and Midnight Violet are limited edition variants. Exactly how limited is not something we can say, but now is your chance to score a great set of earbuds in your preferred color choice at a fantastic price.

This is the newest version of the QuietComfort Ultra. We like these earbuds for the comfortable design, balanced audio, hard hitting bass (if you want it to), and top notch active noise cancellation (ANC).

Bose's SpeechClarity feature is really nice too, as we found it did a superb job at suppressing background noises on phone calls. We tested this in a cramped bathroom next to a flushed toilet and running washing machine, and the person on the other end of the line could only hear our voice. It's one of the understated highlights of these earbuds.

Limited Time Deal On Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) hanging from a tree.

If you prefer a headphone form factor, then check out this 'limited time' deal for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), which is on sale for $399 at Amazon (11% off, save $50). These are pricier than the earbuds and the discount isn't all that steep (from a percentage standpoint), but we won't scoff at saving fifty bucks on a premium headset.

Like the earbuds, you have a choice of multiple different colors. These are the options...
We haven't tested Bose's latest generation headset, but the company promises "luxurious all-day comfort," AI-based background noise suppression and Wind Block for listening in windy conditions (great if you like to go on walks while jamming out to your playlist), spatialized audio, and ANC. This headset is also Snapdragon Sound certified for Android.

Tags:  deals, Bose, earbuds, quietcomfort ultra 2nd gen
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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