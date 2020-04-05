CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSunday, April 05, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT

Save $50 On Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones With This Thumping-Great Deal

bose qc 35 2 woman

During the coronavirus outbreak with everyone home doing school or working, it can be hard to get peace and quiet in a full house. One way to block out all the static, and concentrate on school or work, is with a nice set of noise-cancelling headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones are currently on sale at both Amazon.com and the Microsoft Store.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale Amazon.com for $299, which is a $50 discount. As with most things at Amazon, the headphones also come with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Amazon has been a bit slower delivering items during the coronavirus outbreak, and has made it clear that the company is focusing on delivering essentials like cleaning supplies and household goods. However, Amazon does show that headphones ordered as of writing will turn up by Wednesday of this week, basically a three-day ship time. Amazon is offering headphones in both black or silver for the $299 price. The rose gold versions can be had for even less, at just $249.94

At the Microsoft Store, the headphones are available for the same $299 price. Microsoft is offering headphones in silver, black, blue, or the rose gold color for $299. Amazon is $50 cheaper for the limited edition rose gold color, so anyone wanting that hue should purchase via Amazon. The Microsoft Store is also offering free 2 to 3-day shipping and free returns. As of writing it's showing that that headphones should arrive to buyers just as quickly as Amazon.

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at the Microsoft Store - $50 off at $299

If you're unfamiliar with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, they are wireless, employing Bluetooth and NFC to connect multiple devices if you so choose. They are rechargeable and have lithium-ion battery that's good for up to 20 hours of listening per charge. They do ship with a power cable to allow users to keep listening if the battery goes dead. The big feature of these headphones are active noise canceling that's among the best out there. The headphones do have buttons to allow smartphone users to take calls as well.

bose qc 35 side

In other Amazon-related news, yesterday we mentioned that the online giant was likely to delay Prime Day 2020 due to the coronavirus.



Tags:  deals, Amazon, Bose, Microsoft Store
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms