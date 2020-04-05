Save $50 On Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones With This Thumping-Great Deal





During the coronavirus outbreak with everyone home doing school or working, it can be hard to get peace and quiet in a full house. One way to block out all the static, and concentrate on school or work, is with a nice set of noise-cancelling headphones such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. These headphones are currently on sale at both Amazon.com and the Microsoft Store.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II are on sale Amazon.com for $299, which is a $50 discount. As with most things at Amazon, the headphones also come with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. Amazon has been a bit slower delivering items during the coronavirus outbreak, and has made it clear that the company is focusing on delivering essentials like cleaning supplies and household goods. However, Amazon does show that headphones ordered as of writing will turn up by Wednesday of this week, basically a three-day ship time. Amazon is offering headphones in both black or silver for the $299 price. The rose gold versions can be had for even less, at just $249.94

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at Amazon - $50 off at $299 (Rose Gold @ $244.94)

At the Microsoft Store, the headphones are available for the same $299 price. Microsoft is offering headphones in silver, black, blue, or the rose gold color for $299. Amazon is $50 cheaper for the limited edition rose gold color, so anyone wanting that hue should purchase via Amazon. The Microsoft Store is also offering free 2 to 3-day shipping and free returns. As of writing it's showing that that headphones should arrive to buyers just as quickly as Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at the Microsoft Store - $50 off at $299

If you're unfamiliar with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, they are wireless, employing Bluetooth and NFC to connect multiple devices if you so choose. They are rechargeable and have lithium-ion battery that's good for up to 20 hours of listening per charge. They do ship with a power cable to allow users to keep listening if the battery goes dead. The big feature of these headphones are active noise canceling that's among the best out there. The headphones do have buttons to allow smartphone users to take calls as well.





