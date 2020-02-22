Bose Home Speaker Deals Are Thumping This Weekend For Hundreds Off Great Jams

Sometimes at the end of a long work week, you just need to kick back and crank up the tunes. Whether you choose to fire up a rocking playlist to get the adrenaline pumping or prefer smooth jazz music, that's up to you. If you are looking for a deal on some great sounding speakers, though, we can help. Bose's Home Speaker 300 and 500 are both on sale this weekend with big savings.





Bose has a reputation for delivering premium sound and products, at premium prices to boot. So the best time to pounce is when there are markdowns. We usually see discounts this deep during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for whatever reason, this random weekend in February is your chance to save hundreds on these speakers.

Save $100 On The Bose Home Speaker 500 At Amazon And Best Buy

Bose Home Speaker 500. It's marked down to Pictured above is the. It's marked down to $299 at Amazon and Best Buy , which is $100 below the list price. And yes, that's an actual discount—looking at the price history on Amazon, it's been priced at $399 for the past several weeks.





The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a smart speaker with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa . This means you can control your music with your voice, and also summon weather data and other information. And if you'd prefer not to use your voice, there are touch controls on the top, and also a Bose Music app you can download.

There are two custom drivers inside that point in opposite directions to bounce stereo sound off the walls, and fill a room with audio. Other features include an LCD screen, six preset buttons, and both WI-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.



Save $60 On The Bose Home Speaker 300 At Amazon And Best Buy

If you can make do without the LCD screen and are okay with a smaller sound profile, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is an excellent alternative. It's more compact than the Bose Home Speaker 500, and offers 360-degree audio, with touch controls on the top.





Like its larger sibling, the Bose Home Speaker 300 supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can control it with your voice as well. And as with the bigger speaker, there is an accompanying app you can download.





