Bose Headphones, Earbuds & Portable Speakers Slashed Up To $150 Off In Big Sale





Are you ready to rock out to a brand new year? You could be if you take advantage of some deep discounts on several Bose audio products. We took a look around and found a whole bunch of Bose audio devices on sale, including portable Bluetooth speakers, popular headsets with active noise cancellation, and earbuds. Let's get into it...

Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker Is 30% Off

Bose SoundLink Max, a portable and wireless Bluetooth speaker that is on sale for $279 at Amazon (30% off, save $120). That's a big discount, and it brings the price down the lowest ever, making this an attractive deal. Pictured up top is the, a portable and wireless Bluetooth speaker that is on sale for. That's a big discount, and it brings the price down the lowest ever, making this an attractive deal.





The SoundLink Max is the top option in Bose's SoundLink lineup. While priced outside of budget territory, it rewards buyers who are willing to splurge with loud stereo audio, punchy bass, and excellent audio wrapped in a relatively compact design.





Italso has a bunch of nice features going for it, such as USB-C charging (it comes with a USB-C cable), a removable rope handle for easy transport (you can also buy a shoulder strap separately), a 3.5mm audio input, a waterproof (IP67) and dustproof design, and up to 20 hours listening time.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Slashed By $150









Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which is up to $150. The deepest discount applies to the Deep Plumb colorway—it's on sale for $279 at Amazon (35% off, save $150). Otherwise, you can snag the White Smoke for $299 or the Black model for $399 (though at that price, you're better off betting the 2nd Gen model - see below). If you're looking for a set of headphones, then check out the, which is up to $150. The deepest discount applies to the Deep Plumb colorway—it's on sale for. Otherwise, you can snag theor the(though at that price, you're better off betting the 2nd Gen model - see below).





The Deep Plumb and White Smoke are the best deals (in that order). Color choice headset, this is a great set of headphones featuring Snapdragon Sound, spatialized audio support for added immersion while jamming out to your playlist, a comfortable design with a pleather headband, ANC support, and up to 24 hours of battery life.





Here are some more Bose audio deals...







