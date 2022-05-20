Watch Boeing's Starliner Shake Off Launch Failures And Blast Into Space Headed To ISS
The Boeing Starliner launched into space at 6:54 p.m. ET yesterday evening, carrying approximately 800 pounds of cargo. Following an orbital insertion burn 31 minutes later, it is headed to ISS. The hatch to the passenger spacecraft will not be opened until Saturday, however.
"I am so proud of the NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) teams who have worked so hard to see Starliner on its way to the International Space Station," stated NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Through adversity, our teams have continued to innovate for the benefit of our nation and all of humanity. I look forward to a successful end-to-end test of the Starliner spacecraft, which will help enable missions with astronauts aboard."
"We've learned a lot about the capability of our spacecraft and the resilience of our team since the first Starliner launch," remarked Mark Nappi, Vice President and Program Manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program. "We still have a lot of operational testing ahead as we prepare to rendezvous with the space station, but we're ready to demonstrate the system we've worked so hard on is capable of carrying astronauts to space."
"The successful launch today marks the first critical step toward the future of humans spaceflight onboard an Atlas V and we look forward to the remainder of the mission and to safely flying astronauts in the future," said Tory Bruno, President and CEO, United Launch Alliance.
Top Image Courtesy of NASA/Boeing/ULA