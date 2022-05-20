CATEGORIES
Watch Boeing's Starliner Shake Off Launch Failures And Blast Into Space Headed To ISS

by Tim SweezyFriday, May 20, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
boeing starliner
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner passenger spacecraft successfully launched into space yesterday from Cape Canaveral on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch came nearly two and a half years after its first failed launch attempt.

The Boeing Starliner launched into space at 6:54 p.m. ET yesterday evening, carrying approximately 800 pounds of cargo. Following an orbital insertion burn 31 minutes later, it is headed to ISS. The hatch to the passenger spacecraft will not be opened until Saturday, however.

"I am so proud of the NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) teams who have worked so hard to see Starliner on its way to the International Space Station," stated NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Through adversity, our teams have continued to innovate for the benefit of our nation and all of humanity. I look forward to a successful end-to-end test of the Starliner spacecraft, which will help enable missions with astronauts aboard."

The launch is a major milestone for Boeing's second uncrewed flight. The Starliner passenger spacecraft was developed in partnership with NASA and its primary purpose is to help transport NASA's astronauts to and from ISS. It joins SpaceX's Crew Dragon as the second vehicle that will be utilized by the space agency for the purpose of transporting astronauts to ISS.

"We've learned a lot about the capability of our spacecraft and the resilience of our team since the first Starliner launch," remarked Mark Nappi, Vice President and Program Manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program. "We still have a lot of operational testing ahead as we prepare to rendezvous with the space station, but we're ready to demonstrate the system we've worked so hard on is capable of carrying astronauts to space."

nasa boeing
Image Courtesy of NASA/Boeing/ULA

ULA controlled the launch of the Atlas V rocket from its Atlas Spaceflight Operations Center located at Cape Canaveral. Boeing took over control of the spacecraft from its mission control center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, following its ascension into space. NASA will monitor space station operations throughout the flight.

"The successful launch today marks the first critical step toward the future of humans spaceflight onboard an Atlas V and we look forward to the remainder of the mission and to safely flying astronauts in the future," said Tory Bruno, President and CEO, United Launch Alliance.

Top Image Courtesy of NASA/Boeing/ULA
Tags:  NASA, boeing, iss, ula, starliner
