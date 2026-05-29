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Blue Origin Rocket Erupts In Massive Fireball During Engine Test At Florida Launch Site

by Aaron LeongFriday, May 29, 2026, 10:27 AM EDT
hero glenn explosion
A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket suffered a catastrophic explosion during a routine ground test in Florida on Thursday night, delivering a blow (pun totally intended) to Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight ambitions. The cause of the failure is still being investigated.
The blast occurred around 9:00 p.m. EST at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 36 during a scheduled hotfire test, a standard static procedure where the rocket remains anchored to the pad while its engines are fired. Within seconds of ignition, a massive fireball erupted, engulfing the vehicle and severely damaging the launch facilities.

The shockwave rattled windows and shook homes across nearby Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach, while the fiery orange glow was bright enough to be seen by residents in Fort Pierce, over 100 miles to the south, and prompted reports of a strange light in the sky as far north as South Carolina.

newglenn florida space coast
Credit: Blue Origin

Despite the scale of the blowout, Blue Origin quickly stated that all personnel on-site were accounted for, and no injuries were reported. Local emergency management officials also reassured the public that the resulting smoke plumes posed no chemical or environmental hazards to surrounding communities. Investigators are now shifting their focus toward finding the root cause of what the company formally characterized as an "anomaly." Jeff Bezos addressed the incident on social media, acknowledging a "very rough day" but reiterating the company’s resilience, stating it will rebuild whatever is necessary and return to flying.

The timing of the failure is particularly challenging for Blue Origin. Just days prior, NASA had awarded the company a high-stakes contract to launch the first of three uncrewed missions later this year, intended to kickstart construction on a $20 billion lunar base. The New Glenn rocket is a critical pillar of NASA’s broader Artemis program, meant to launch the heavy lunar landers that will ferry astronauts to the moon.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized that spaceflight is uniquely unforgiving and that building heavy-lift infrastructure presents immense technical hurdles. He stated that the space agency would closely support the upcoming investigation to fully evaluate the near-term impacts on the Artemis schedule. This mishap follows a previous FAA-mandated grounding of the New Glenn vehicle last month after a separate payload issue, adding another hurdle to Blue Origin’s ongoing commercial space race against Elon Musk’s SpaceX. 
Main image credit: NASASpaceFlight via X
Tags:  space, explosion, Jeff-Bezos, blue-origin
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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