Diablo IV's Devilish PC Requirements For Smooth 60FPS Gaming At 4K Ultra Revealed

Broadband

There's nothing that stands out as particularly demanding—both of the baseline CPU options were released over 10 years ago, while each of the minimum GPU models are right around a decade old as well. This specs will allow you to achieve 30 frames per second at 720p or 1080p at low graphics settings, according to Blizzard.



The medium spec requirements outline what you'll need to play to hit 60 frames per second at 1080p and with medium graphics settings. They call for the following...



Broadband

Those are still relatively tame hardware requirements. You'll need a PC that meets the following high spec requirements to crank the graphics settings to high while maintaining 60 frames per second at 1080p...



Broadband

While those are more demanding there's still nothing that's too insane. However, you'll need a decidedly meatier GPU configuration to meet Diablo IV's 4K Ultra spec requirements, which allows you to play at a 4K resolution at ultra graphics settings and still hit the 60 frames per second mark. Here's a look...



64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Internet: Broadband





"Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished," Blizzard states.







"Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished," Blizzard states.

The game launches on June 6, 2023, which is exactly six weeks from today. However, you'll have one more chance to beta test Diablo IV for free as part of Blizzard's upcoming Server Slam event —it runs from 12:00pm Pacific (3:00pm Eastern) on May 12 to 12:00pm Pacific / 3:00pm Eastern on May 14 and is open to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.