Diablo IV's Devilish PC Requirements For Smooth 60FPS Gaming At 4K Ultra Revealed
The developers at Blizzard are putting the finishing touches on Diablo IV before the game makes its much-anticipated release in a few weeks. Blizzard has shared finalized specifications for playing on PC as the release date quickly approaches, including the minimum hardware you'll need to get into the game as well as what's required for playing at medium, high, and 4K Ultra settings.
Most of this is old hat to anyone who played the beta, though one notable chance is the amount of storage—whereas the beta required 45GB of SSD storage, the full game demands twice as much at 90GB. Combined with the 64GB requirement for Windows 11, you're looking at 154GB of storage for your OS and Diablo IV (Windows 10 requires 20GB for the 64-bit install or 16GB for the 32-bit version).
Here are the minimum requirements play Diablo IV...
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 280
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90GB available space
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Internet: Broadband
There's nothing that stands out as particularly demanding—both of the baseline CPU options were released over 10 years ago, while each of the minimum GPU models are right around a decade old as well. This specs will allow you to achieve 30 frames per second at 720p or 1080p at low graphics settings, according to Blizzard.
The medium spec requirements outline what you'll need to play to hit 60 frames per second at 1080p and with medium graphics settings. They call for the following...
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90GB available space
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Internet: Broadband
Those are still relatively tame hardware requirements. You'll need a PC that meets the following high spec requirements to crank the graphics settings to high while maintaining 60 frames per second at 1080p...
- CPU: Intel Core i5-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 2060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90GB available space
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Internet: Broadband
While those are more demanding there's still nothing that's too insane. However, you'll need a decidedly meatier GPU configuration to meet Diablo IV's 4K Ultra spec requirements, which allows you to play at a 4K resolution at ultra graphics settings and still hit the 60 frames per second mark. Here's a look...
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory: 32GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3080; GeForce RTX 40 series for DLSS 3; Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90GB available space
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer
- Internet: Broadband
You can still get by with an older CPU but you'll need at least a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT, or a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU to take advantage of DLSS 3. Additionally, playing at 4K at ultra settings also necessitates at least 32GB of RAM, according to Blizzard's posted requirements.
"Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished," Blizzard states.
The game launches on June 6, 2023, which is exactly six weeks from today. However, you'll have one more chance to beta test Diablo IV for free as part of Blizzard's upcoming Server Slam event—it runs from 12:00pm Pacific (3:00pm Eastern) on May 12 to 12:00pm Pacific / 3:00pm Eastern on May 14 and is open to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
