CATEGORIES
home News

Blizzard And Netease Reunite To Bring WoW And Other Games Back To China

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 11, 2024, 01:20 PM EDT
blizzard china hero
Blizzard Entertainment titles are making their way back into the Chinese market this summer thanks to a new partnership between Microsoft Gaming and NetEase. It took a little over a year for this deal to come together but, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Diablo, and several others will once again be available in an official capacity to gamers in China.

Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment states that the company is “thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China.” Faries also gave a shout out to the Chinese gaming community for all the support it has shown to Blizzard over the years.

blizzard china body

It seems as if Chinese gamers will need a little patience, though. In its official announcement Blizzard Entertainment notes that their catalog will “return to the market sequentially.” Meaning it will most likely be releasing titles one at a time in a staggered fashion rather than just making everything available all at once. While this will require some patience, it’s certainly a better situation than not having them available at all.

An interesting wrinkle is that this agreement covers more than just the reentry of Blizzard into the Chinese market. It’s also an opportunity for NetEase to make waves abroad, as the companies will be working towards bringing some of the company’s games to Xbox and “other platforms.”

This agreement was likely just a matter of time, as the Chinese market represents a massive opportunity for Microsoft to increase revenue and secure the growth Xbox leadership has been talking about lately. This is also something it needs after spending so much money buying out other publishers, including Blizzard Entertainment.
Tags:  Microsoft, China, Blizzard, (nasdaq:msft), netease
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment