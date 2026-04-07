Blame T-Mobile If Your Android Device Or iPhone Is Suddenly Having Issues
The good news is that most basic functionality, including making phone calls and using data, should work fine. The problems creep in with caller ID, call forwarding, call waiting, and MMS no longer being properly supported. Thankfully the phones still remain in a generally-usable state, but there's no doubt that some users were caught off guard by this change, and likely haven't considered an upgrade in quite some time despite using unsupported hardware. I'm inclined to sympathize, but must emphasize the importance of being on up-to-date software with reasonably-modern hardware, lest you open yourself to some very malicious cyber attacks.
In the immediate future, most users impacted by this change likely won't do anything, since if they're still on such old hardware they may not yet be able to afford an upgrade. And the phones in question do still work! But, according to Android Authority, T-Mobile's network update does indicate that those devices were already unsecured, ticking time bombs bound to be compromised or become non-functional due to degradation over time. Now, hampered network functionality serves as yet another push toward users of decade-old smartphones to step up to something more modern, even if it may at a lower entry point than they would like.