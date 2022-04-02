CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 02, 2022, 02:23 PM EDT

Password Stealing BlackGuard Malware Sold In Russian Hacking Forum Targets A Ton Of Apps

blackguard stealer grabs data from chrome and cryptowallets
In the past year, the increase of malware-as-a-service has spurred significant growth of ransomware, phishing, and information theft attacks. Recently, Zscaler ThreatLabz researchers came across “BlackGuard,” a sophisticated information stealer advertised for sale on Russian hacking forums with a lifetime price of $700 and a monthly price of $200. This low price and ease of access could allow a thrifty threat actor to loot thousands of cryptocurrency wallets, bank accounts, and much with little to no work.

Researchers on the Zscaler ThreatLabz team were surfing hacking forums during research activities and happened to stumble upon the rising BlackGuard stealer.  Of course, the popular - yet relatively new - software warranted investigation, and what was found is quite impressive.  The researchers explain that BlackGuard first looks for and kills processes related to antivirus and sandboxing, which could partially prevent researchers from investigating the malware. After this, the malware checks to see if it is on a computer in the Commonwealth of Independent States, including countries like Russia and Ukraine. If that is not the case, the malware collects information from hardcoded installation paths of browsers like Chrome and Firefox, crypto-wallets and crypto-wallet extensions, email clients, and other applications like Discord.

bg dashboard blackguard stealer grabs data from chrome and cryptowallets

Despite its capabilities, the Zscaler team also reports that BlackGuard is not as broad as other stealers but has grown as a threat because “it continues to be improved and is developing a strong reputation in the underground community.” However, administrators and security teams can combat the risks by implementing good password hygiene, multi-factor authentication, and instructing users not to visit or open unknown sites or files.

bg forum blackguard stealer grabs data from chrome and cryptowallets

In any event, the rise in malware-as-a-service and the ease with which a threat actor can target people is quite concerning. However, there are some recognized weaknesses in BlackGuard which will hopefully help defenders and antivirus programs detect and nuke the malware before it becomes a larger problem.
Tags:  Malware, Google, security, Russia, cybersecurity, (nasdaq:goog), discord
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment