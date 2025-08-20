Black Myth: Zhong Kui Revealed At Gamescom And It Looks Amazing
Game Science is clearly taking it up a notch in terms of its narrative ambitions. The trailer shows a pair of brothers on what appears to be a treacherous journey in search of a mountain. As the two are discussing their precarious situation, they quickly hide and look on as giants walk by hauling items on their shoulders; alongside the giants is a formidable-looking character riding on a menacing tiger.
The studio says this is a new entry in the Black Myth series, but explicitly not a direct sequel to Wukong. With this new project, the developers say they want to create something new, “to build more distinct game experiences, to challenge ourselves with bolder features, and to bring fresh ideas to our world and narrative.” Players can still expect a single-player adventure based on Chinese myth and folklore, though.
This announcement is a double-edged sword. While it’s exciting to get a sneak peek at Zhong Kui, fans will have to be patient for it to see light of day. Game Science says that it’s “an empty folder at this stage,” with CEO Feng Ji himself declining to even hint at a release date or window of any kind. With as long as game development is taking these days, it’s likely that the wait for this new title will be a few years.
The only confirmed detail besides the title and theme is that Zhong Kui is being developed for PC and “all mainstream console platforms.”