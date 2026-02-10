Black Myth: Zhong Kui In-Engine Trailer Is A Must-See Visual Spectacle
Graphically, the in-engine footage impresses about as much as we'd expect from the developers of Wukong. The game has highly realistic visuals, with ray-traced lighting and advanced rendering effects. Those versed in Chinese cooking will find a lot to appreciate here as well, with the final stew visualized right down to the clouds of rich fat within the broth.
Other highlights of the trailer include how various mythical creatures are used--there's even one with herbs growing out if its head. If you were in a kitchen with a guy that had fresh basil for hair and there were no OSHA or health department folks around, wouldn't you use it? Probably not, but you're also not a character in Black Myth: Zhong Kui.
Sadly there were no apparent sneak peeks at the proper gameplay or story of Zhong Kui during this trailer. If it actually does tease an in-game system, though, it could mean there are one or more cooking minigames or side-quests present in the final game. Cooking meals that provide unique upgrades is somewhat common within RPGs, and with the detail that went into this short, it's feasible that Zhong Kui could have such a system. Otherwise, Game Science is just flexing the engine in celebration of the Chinese New Year and building some flavor for Zhong Kui in the process.