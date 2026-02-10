CATEGORIES
home News

Black Myth: Zhong Kui In-Engine Trailer Is A Must-See Visual Spectacle

by Chris HarperTuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:39 PM EDT
hero blackmythzhongkui stew
Black Myth: Wukong drew high critical acclaim for its top-notch production values and well-adapted Souls-like gameplay, and now its sequel Black Myth: Zhong Kui is being shown off ahead of its eventual release. The new Black Myth: Zhong Kui trailer that just hit the web isn't typical, though. While it is using the engine and presumably at least some assets from the main game, the actual purpose of the trailer is to serve as a non-canon, 6-minute Chinese New Year Special, which focuses on a few characters getting down in the kitchen.

Graphically, the in-engine footage impresses about as much as we'd expect from the developers of Wukong. The game has highly realistic visuals, with ray-traced lighting and advanced rendering effects. Those versed in Chinese cooking will find a lot to appreciate here as well, with the final stew visualized right down to the clouds of rich fat within the broth.


Other highlights of the trailer include how various mythical creatures are used--there's even one with herbs growing out if its head. If you were in a kitchen with a guy that had fresh basil for hair and there were no OSHA or health department folks around, wouldn't you use it? Probably not, but you're also not a character in Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

Sadly there were no apparent sneak peeks at the proper gameplay or story of Zhong Kui during this trailer. If it actually does tease an in-game system, though, it could mean there are one or more cooking minigames or side-quests present in the final game. Cooking meals that provide unique upgrades is somewhat common within RPGs, and with the detail that went into this short, it's feasible that Zhong Kui could have such a system. Otherwise, Game Science is just flexing the engine in celebration of the Chinese New Year and building some flavor for Zhong Kui in the process.

Tags:  PC gaming, console gaming, black-myth-zhong-kui, black myth
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment