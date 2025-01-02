CATEGORIES
Black Myth: Wukong Director Confirms The Sad Reason The Game Is Not On Xbox

by Alan VelascoThursday, January 02, 2025, 02:20 PM EDT
The two-pronged strategy of having a powerful console alongside a more modest and affordable option has been a double-edged sword for Microsoft's Xbox. The Xbox Series S has been the more popular choice, comprising a significant portion of its console sales. Unfortunately, the disparity in hardware between the Series S and the Series X has also been a difficult challenge for game studios. Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the best games on 2023, was delayed as it struggled to run optimally on the Series S. Now it appears as if another high-profile game is facing similar issues.

Feng Ji, CEO of Game Science, the studio behind smash hit Black Myth: Wukong, took to social media platform Weibo to share frustration about getting the game on Xbox. While the studio wants to see the game on the platform, it seems to be struggling mightily to get it working well on the Series S and its limited amount of memory. For comparison, the Series X comes with 16GB of memory while the Series S only has 10GB of memory.

A wrinkle to this situation is that representatives for the Xbox made comments about Black Myth: Wukong’s absence from its platform in the past. Earlier this year the company stated that “we'd prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us." This led many to believe that there was an exclusivity deal between Game Science and PlayStation.

It's a strange situation with both companies essentially pointing the finger at one another. Hopefully both sides can come together and get on the same page, so that Xbox gamers can finally enjoy playing Black Myth: Wukong sooner rather than later.
