Black Friday TV Streaming Stick Deals Are Lit For Big Savings On Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast

Staying at home all the time can get pretty boring, especially if you are streaming TV shows and videos from online services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and every other provider that has thrown their hat into the streaming ring. If the lack of a streaming stick is holding you back, let's fix that. Ahead of what is actually supposed to be Black Friday, there are deals to be had on a whole bunch of options.





Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Remote Lite, on sale for $17.99 (save 40 percent). It is a quick, simple, and effective solution to get streaming. This stick is powered by a quad-core processor and can pull and display content in up to 1080p. It also supports various HDR standards (HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG), and has HDMI pass-through Dolby Atmos audio.





If you want something a bit more fully featured, several of Amazon's other Fire TV products are on sale as well, including the following items...