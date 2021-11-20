CATEGORIES
by Paul LillySaturday, November 20, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT

Killer Black Friday OLED TV Deals Bring Savings Up To 28 Percent On LG, Sony And More

LG A1 OLED
There are big screen TVs, and then there are big screen OLED TVs with lush colors and deeper black levels than what you'll get on an LCD display. OLED is not a perfect technology, but it sure is beautiful. And as retailers scramble to get ahead of the Black Friday 8-ball, you can score discounts on various different models.

LG is one of the most active in the OLED space and its A1 series is on sale (as pictured above). The least expensive of the bunch is the LG A1 series 48-inch OLED TV, which is on sale for $869.99 at Amazon (save $303). The A1 series is LG's entry-level OLED line, but don't mistake that for low quality—these sets are excellent for all kinds of viewing (movies, TV shows, sports, HDR content, video games, you name it). You can look up reviews to see the heaps of praise this lineup has earned.

It's not just the 48-inch model that's on sale, so are some bigger sizes...
LG C1 OLED

If you have bit more coin to spend, LG's C1 series is an upgrade over the A1 in some notable ways. For one, it offers a true 120Hz refresh rate (versus 60Hz), and it features HDMI 2.1 connectivity. As part of that, it supports variable refresh rate technology (including G-Sync and FreeSync) making it an excellent choice for gaming on current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PCs with Radeon RX 6000 and GeForce RTX 3000 hardware.

As with the A1 series, the C1 series comes in a variety of sizes...

Sony OLED, Samsung QLED And More Savings Abound

Sony Bravia TV

LG is one of the most active participants in the OLED TV space, but it is not the only one. Sony is also a major player. And to that end, its 77-inch A80J OLED TV is on sale for $2,968 at Amazon (save $501.99). This is another high-end option like the C1 series, and it excels at pretty much everything, including gaming (it has HDMI 2.1 ports too).

If it's a different size you're looking, or you want an alternative to OLED, here you go...
There are some solid bargains here (I personally own the 85-inch Samsung QN90A and can attest it's an excellent TV, and is a great option if you're looking for a bright picture). If none of this floats your boat, however, don't despair—bargains will be coming in fast and furious throughout the month. Check back often as we'll be tracking the deals as they happen.

