Killer Black Friday OLED TV Deals Bring Savings Up To 28 Percent On LG, Sony And More





There are big screen TVs, and then there are big screen OLED TVs with lush colors and deeper black levels than what you'll get on an LCD display. OLED is not a perfect technology, but it sure is beautiful. And as retailers scramble to get ahead of the Black Friday 8-ball, you can score discounts on various different models.





LG is one of the most active in the OLED space and its A1 series is on sale (as pictured above). The least expensive of the bunch is the LG A1 series 48-inch OLED TV, which is on sale for $869.99 at Amazon (save $303). The A1 series is LG's entry-level OLED line, but don't mistake that for low quality—these sets are excellent for all kinds of viewing (movies, TV shows, sports, HDR content, video games, you name it). You can look up reviews to see the heaps of praise this lineup has earned.





It's not just the 48-inch model that's on sale, so are some bigger sizes...

Sony OLED, Samsung QLED And More Savings Abound









77-inch A80J OLED TV is on sale for (save $501.99). This is another high-end option like the C1 series, and it excels at pretty much everything, including gaming (it has HDMI 2.1 ports too). LG is one of the most active participants in the OLED TV space, but it is not the only one. Sony is also a major player. And to that end, itsis on sale for $2,968 at Amazon (save $501.99). This is another high-end option like the C1 series, and it excels at pretty much everything, including gaming (it has HDMI 2.1 ports too).





If it's a different size you're looking, or you want an alternative to OLED, here you go...



