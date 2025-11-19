Best Black Friday Mega Deals On 100-Inch TVs Priced From $999





The year is 2025 (for a few more weeks, anyway) and guess what? We've reached a point where buying a monster-sized TV doesn't have to require a beastly budget. We took a look around at some early Black Friday deals and found several 100-inch and 98-inch models priced below two grand. We even found a couple that are a penny shy of one grand!

Insignia's 100-Inch F50 Fire TV Is On Sale For $999.99

Insignia's 100-inch F50 series Fire TV and it's discounted to $999.99 at Best Buy today (save $1,000). For those of you in the back, let me repeat that—Insignia's 100-inch behemoth is available for $999.99! One of those models is the TV shown above. It'sand it's discounted to. For those of you in the back, let me repeat that—Insignia's 100-inch behemoth is available for $999.99!





This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' item, so we'll have to wait and see where pricing lands tomorrow. For now, however, this is one of the cheapest prices ever on a 100-inch class TV.





Naturally, you're not getting OLED at this size and price combination. Mini LED is a tough ask too (though we found some mini LED models for not much more...), so obviously this isn't a premium model. It's an entry-level TV, albeit a giant one, with a native 60Hz refresh rate.





That said, you get huge visuals here, along with HDR10 support. It's also a Fire TV model for easy access to popular streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and so on. And despite it's giant size, you can mount this behemoth to a wall (via VESA mounts).

100-Inch Hisense U6 Mini LED TV Is 35% Off









If you want to big and more premium than a standard LCD TV, then mini LED is the next step up, and it's typically a big one. Mini LED technology is great for delivering a brightness boost compared to standard LED models, and it also offers better control over local dimming to lessen the inevitable halo effect (otherwise known as blooming) that is inherent on non-OLED TVs.





Hisense's 100-inch U6QF mini LED TV is on sale for $1,697.99 at Amazon (save $902) for a chunky 35% saving over MSRP. The current discount also knocks this TV down to its lowest price ever. You'll pay more, but can still go big for well under two grand. For example,is on sale forfor a chunky 35% saving over MSRP. The current discount also knocks this TV down to its lowest price ever.





Beyond the mini LED upgrade, the U6QF brings with it other improvements over the Insignia model above, including a native 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it a more suitable choice for gaming. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro model with full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and low input lag.





HDR is more robust here too, with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision both supported. It's hard to argue with getting 100 inches for $999.99, but if you can swing the price difference, this Hisense TV is the superior model.





