by Paul LillyWednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:21 PM EDT

Early Black Friday Deals: Big Savings On GoPro Hero, SSDs, Headphones, TVs And More

GoPro Hero10
You don't have to wait around for Black Friday to cash in on savings, there are all kinds of deals out there ahead of time. That's how it goes these days—retailers and manufacturers are getting increasingly early starts on the annual sales bonanza. So whether you're looking to grab GoPro at a discount or stockpile SSD storage, now's a good time to shop.

The best deal we found for the GoPro Hero10 is a camera + accessories bundle for $399.98 at GoPro (down from $659.94). The camera itself is worth $549.98. That's obviously included here but you also get a handful of extras, including a magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, shorty tripod, 32GB SD memory card, and a camera case. It's a heck of a nice haul for the discount.

Here are some other camera and related deals...

Save On Big Screen TVs, SSDs And Audio Headsets


If you'd rather stare at big pictures rather than take them, you have some options. One is Samsung The Frame, a 65-inch TV designed to hung on the wall like a picture frame. When turned on, this is a 4K set with Quantum Dot technology, HDR support, and a vibrant picture. Then when you turn it off, it becomes high-tech wall art. It's on sale for $1,477.99 at Amazon (save $522).

Need something smaller? And want to go with an OLED screen? LG's 48-inch OLED C1 TV is on sale for $1,096.99 at Amazon (save $200). OLED is currently unmatched in overall image quality with its ability to deliver true blacks. LG has also been a champion of gaming on the big screen, with this set offering a 120Hz refresh rate, G-Sync and FreeSync support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Here are some other notable deals...
Be sure to check back at HotHardware often as we'll be tracking discounts throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season!
