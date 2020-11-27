CATEGORIES
by Ben FunkFriday, November 27, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT

Black Friday Acer Deals Rock Big Savings On Laptops And 144Hz Gaming Monitors

Acer spin 5 convertible
It feels like Black Friday deals started somewhere in late October, but the day after Thanksgiving is finally upon us. Hopefully you've had some leftover pumpkin pie for breakfast and maybe a cup of coffee, because now it's time to shop. We've been poring over the best tech deals available and found some truly nice prices on Acer notebooks and gaming monitors. Without further ado, let's dive right in. 

Acer's Spin 5 convertible 2-in-1 notebooks have been well-received around our offices. The latest Intel Eco-branded Tiger Lake version of the Spin 5 is just $1099 at Amazon, a $200 discount over the normal price. This system has a Core i5-1165G7, 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, a 1 TB SSD, and a 14" 1080p. That's quite a nice Black Friday deal in our book. Here are a couple other Acer Black Friday deals:
acer predator x34

The company's gaming monitors are also on sale. We've picked out a trio of nice deals at all kinds of different resolutions. The headliner is a Predator Gaming X34 for $871, a discount of $128 of the normal price. This 34" ultra-wide display has a 1900R curvature radius on its ultra-wide 3840 x 1440 100 Hz (overclockable to 120 Hz) IPS display. The real draw here is the G-Sync module for variable refresh rates on NVIDIA graphics cards. There are others worth looking at, too:
Black Friday has really started heating up, so stay tuned. 

