Black Friday Acer Deals Rock Big Savings On Laptops And 144Hz Gaming Monitors
It feels like Black Friday deals started somewhere in late October, but the day after Thanksgiving is finally upon us. Hopefully you've had some leftover pumpkin pie for breakfast and maybe a cup of coffee, because now it's time to shop. We've been poring over the best tech deals available and found some truly nice prices on Acer notebooks and gaming monitors. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
Acer's Spin 5 convertible 2-in-1 notebooks have been well-received around our offices. The latest Intel Eco-branded Tiger Lake version of the Spin 5 is just $1099 at Amazon, a $200 discount over the normal price. This system has a Core i5-1165G7, 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, a 1 TB SSD, and a 14" 1080p. That's quite a nice Black Friday deal in our book. Here are a couple other Acer Black Friday deals:
- Acer Swift 5 with a Core i7-1065G7 with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD $899.99 at Amazon (save $200)
- Concept 3 Ezel Creator Laptop with a Core i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD $1,499.99 at Amazon
- Acer KG251Q 24.5" 144 Hz Freesync monitor $199.99 at Amazon ($44 off)
- Acer XF270H 27" 144 Hz FreeSync monitor $249.99 at Amazon ($50 off)
Black Friday has really started heating up, so stay tuned.