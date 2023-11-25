Top Robot Vacuum Deals Don’t Suck At Up To 77% Off
If you're sick of vacuuming or mopping those dirty floors, Amazon has a plethora of deals on robot vacuums and mops that do not suck.
To kick things off, we have the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum at $159, or an outstanding 42% off the regular price. This is the OG brand of robot vacuums, with 3-stages of cleaning power, an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface brushes, and plenty of suction. It is also powered by iRobot OS, which will learn the intricacies of your home and target the dirtiest spots for vacuuming.
Next up, we have another iRobot product, the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop at $349, or 37% off the regular price. While this may seem just like the previous product, this one can pull double duty and mop your floors as well as vacuum them, adding an extra layer of utility. Moreover, this one can automatically empty its vacuum bin for up to 60 days, making your life just a little easier.
Finally, we have the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This is one of the most basic, affordable options we have at $88.88, or 56% off the regular price. However, it still has smart capability, like all the other vacuum options, and can be controlled via its app or Amazon Alexa.
If you snag any of these deals, let us know in the comments below. Just be responsible with them and don't do anything sily, like attach a knife to them or make them swear when they bump into things, like some people on the internet like to do.
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - $159 (42% off)
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum - $299.99 (50% off)
- Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - $178.95 (66% off)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum - $349 (37% off)
- ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo - $179.99 (77% off)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $88.88 (56% off)
- eufy Clean L60 Robotic Vacuum - $199.99 (29% off)
- Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base - $249.99 (34% off)
- Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid SES, 2-in-1 Sweep and mop - $289.99 (33% off)
- ROPVACNIC Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $98.99 (51% off)