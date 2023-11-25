CATEGORIES
home News

Top Robot Vacuum Deals Don’t Suck At Up To 77% Off

by Nathan OrdSaturday, November 25, 2023, 02:22 PM EDT
black friday 2023 robot vacuum deals do not suck
If you're sick of vacuuming or mopping those dirty floors, Amazon has a plethora of deals on robot vacuums and mops that do not suck.

To kick things off, we have the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum at $159, or an outstanding 42% off the regular price. This is the OG brand of robot vacuums, with 3-stages of cleaning power, an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface brushes, and plenty of suction. It is also powered by iRobot OS, which will learn the intricacies of your home and target the dirtiest spots for vacuuming.

i5 black friday 2023 robot vacuum deals do not suck

Next up, we have another iRobot product, the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop at $349, or 37% off the regular price. While this may seem just like the previous product, this one can pull double duty and mop your floors as well as vacuum them, adding an extra layer of utility. Moreover, this one can automatically empty its vacuum bin for up to 60 days, making your life just a little easier.

lefant black friday 2023 robot vacuum deals do not suck

Finally, we have the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner. This is one of the most basic, affordable options we have at $88.88, or 56% off the regular price. However, it still has smart capability, like all the other vacuum options, and can be controlled via its app or Amazon Alexa.

If you snag any of these deals, let us know in the comments below. Just be responsible with them and don't do anything sily, like attach a knife to them or make them swear when they bump into things, like some people on the internet like to do.

Tags:  deals, Amazon, blackfriday2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment