Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle With A $50 Amazon GC Is $100 Off And More VR Gaming Deals
With Black Friday just a few days away, that means that Christmas is just around the corner too, and with it comes the need for gifts. If you have a techie friend who has not yet gotten into virtual reality, now may be an opportune time to introduce them to the Meta Quest 2 and a handful of Quest 2 accessories deals on Amazon that can net some decent savings.
Kicking things off, we have the Meta Quest 2 128GB Holiday Bundle at $249, which is 28% off the regular price. Oh but wait, there's more! Billy Amazon is also throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card if you order now, technically bringing the price down to $199 (or enabling you to get some games or accessories). For those who don’t know, the Meta Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality headset allowing you to play VR games from wherever, whenever. Recently, the Quest 2 got a speed lift and price cut, allowing for the sale today.
If you snag the Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle and you are unsure what to spend the Amazon gift card on, there are also a handful of accessories available on sale at Amazon. For example, when you need to recharge your new VR headset and controllers, the Bioherm Charging Dock for $43.99 or 45% off the regular price is a good shout. If you plan to be in the VR headset for a while, it also might be worth picking up a new head strap for the Quest 2, such as the NinxGloy Comfort-Head-Strap, for $23.98 or 20% off the regular price.
Beyond those couple of accessories that would wipe out the Holiday Bundle gift card, some other additions could make your experience with the Quest 2 that much better. You can check out the rest of those deals below, and happy deal hunting.
- Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128GB - $249 (28% off, and $50 GC)
- Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 256GB - $299 (25% off, and $50 GC)
- Bioherm Charging Dock - $43.99 (45% off)
- ZyberGears VR Charging Dock - $11.49 (50% off)
- Saqico Head Strap - $18.15 (39% off)
- Saqico Battery Pack - $19.98 (33% off)
- YOGES Handle Attachments Long - $17.98 (40% off)
- YOGES Handle Attachments - $16.14 (15% off)
- Comfort-Head-Strap - $23.98 (20% off)
- CNBEYOUNG Adjustable Head Strap - $23.99 (40% off)
- ZYBER Link Cable 16 FT - $8.49 (50% off)\