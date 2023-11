Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle With A $50 Amazon GC Is $100 Off And More VR Gaming Deals

With Black Friday just a few days away, that means that Christmas is just around the corner too, and with it comes the need for gifts. If you have a techie friend who has not yet gotten into virtual reality, now may be an opportune time to introduce them to the Meta Quest 2 and a handful of Quest 2 accessories deals on Amazon that can net some decent savings.Kicking things off, we have the Meta Quest 2 128GB Holiday Bundle at, which is 28% off the regular price. Oh but wait, there's more! Billy Amazon is also throwing in aif you order now, technically bringing the price down to $199 (or enabling you to get some games or accessories). For those who don’t know, the Meta Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality headset allowing you to play VR games from wherever, whenever. Recently, the Quest 2 got a speed lift and price cut , allowing for the sale today.If you snag the Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle and you are unsure what to spend the Amazon gift card on, there are also a handful of accessories available on sale at Amazon. For example, when you need to recharge your new VR headset and controllers, the Bioherm Charging Dock forthe regular price is a good shout. If you plan to be in the VR headset for a while, it also might be worth picking up a new head strap for the Quest 2, such as the NinxGloy Comfort-Head-Strap , forthe regular price.Beyond those couple of accessories that would wipe out the Holiday Bundle gift card, some other additions could make your experience with the Quest 2 that much better. You can check out the rest of those deals below, and happy deal hunting.