Save Big On Bose Smart Soundbar 900 At 33% Off And More Black Friday Vibes
plethora of hot deals. On tap for you today, we have a handful of audio solutions to up your home theater or television setup.
Leading off, we have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar coming in at $498, or 29% off. This soundbar features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support with Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and 360 Spatial Sound to make for a rather immersive listening experience. This soundbar can also be tuned to its environment, which will firther improves sound quality. Of course, you can extend this experience with additional Sony peripherals like a subwoofer or side channel speakers down the road.
On deck, the VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar for $598, or 25% off is, quite the deal. This set not only includes the sound bar but a subwoofer and two side channel speakers to boot. The VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 also features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, among a myriad of other features. However, another cool detail is that this audio setup integrates rather nicely with Vizio TVs, allowing for easy mounting and an integrated soundbar menu for easy setup.
Closing out, we have the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $599, or 33% off, which is another pretty stellar deal. Like the other soundbars features here, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 supports Dolby Atmos, but this one ups the ante with built-in Amazon and Google voice assistants, along with noise-rejecting microphones so you can control eveything from your music to smart home devices.
In addition to the deals featured here, there are a few more worth checking out in the list below. If you manage to snag any of these deals (or others) before Black Friday, let us know...we'd love to hear from you...
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900 - $599 (33% off)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Soundbar - $698 (30% off)
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Soundbar/Subwoofer - $1,096 (35% off)
- VIZIO M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar - $598 (25% off)
- Nakamichi Shockwafe Pro Bluetooth 7.1.4 - $699.99 (22% off)
- Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch - $498 (29% off)