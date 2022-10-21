Black Adam Brings The Rock Back To Fortnite In Epic Crossover
Epic Games has joined forces with DC Comics in order to bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back to Fortnite as Black Adam. The collaboration is part of Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 campaign, and is available now via the in-game store.
Fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are probably elated to know he is making a return to Fortnite. Johnson is already part of the game's original characters, as The Foundation. This time the former pro wrestler turned actor is making an appearance as Black Adam. This coincides with The Rock's appearance in the new movie of the same name, Black Adam, recently released in movie theaters.
The game will offer three accessories. The first is the Symbol of Shiruta Back Bling, which is included with the Black Adam outfit. Next, players can enjoy smashing stuff in-game with Hawkman's Mace Pickaxe. Finally, every great character needs an epic emote. Black Adam has Teth's Throne Emote, which is described as, "Let them kneel before you." All of these can be purchased separately, or as a bundle in the in-game store.
Epic and Fortnite have pulled together a ton of collaborations throughout the life of the game. Some of those include Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and even a Star Wars collab featuring Darth Vader as well as crossovers with other games like Destiny 2. Now, gamers can enjoy having a piece of The Rock once again, as they lay the smack down on other players as Black Adam.