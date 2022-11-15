Birkenstock Sandals Worn By Steve Jobs Top $218K At Auction With An NFT Bonus





A pair of Nike Air Jordan's can set you back more than $200, depending on the sneaker, but that's nothing compared to what a set of decades-old Birkenstocks fetched at auction. Once owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the sandals blew way past the auction estimate of $60,000 to $80,000 estimate, with the winning bid landing at $218,750.







That beats the $163,923 winning bid that a rare 1976 Apple computer check signed by both Jobs and Steve Wozniak fetched at auction earlier this year. And it's more than five times the amount that an original and factory-sealed 2007 iPhone pulled in at auction just four weeks ago.





As we've seen time and time again, collectors are willing to throw big money at various types of Apple memorabilia . In this case, Julien's Auctions offered up a pair of brown sandals that Jobs wore in the 1970s and 1980s.





"Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many pivotal moments in Apple’s history. In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals," the auction listing states.





They're also described as being "well-used" and "intact," with each one still clinging to the original Birkenstock adjustable buckles and stamping on the inner edge.





"The cork and jute foot-bed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use. The rubber soles of the sandals show heavy wear from use. Includes a hard case for protective storage and transport," the listing adds.







In addition to the sandals, the Birkenstocks auction also included the book "The 213 Most Important Men in My Life," which goes for around $66 on Amazon , and an NFT that is a 360-degree representation of the sandals.



