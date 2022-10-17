Still Own An Original Apple iPhone From 2007? It Could Be Worth A Small Fortune





We reckon there's not a lot of people who still possess an original iPhone from 2007, let alone one that resides in its unopened retail packaging, encased in shrink wrap. Even so, we wouldn't expect one to fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction. We'd also be wrong—a first-generation Apple iPhone attracted 28 bids at LCG Auctions, with the winning bid hitting $39,339.60.





"This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness," the auction's description reads. "Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original - no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one."





The listing also states that it's never been activated, which of course is a given, being that it was sold as a phone that was never opened and is still sealed in its retail box after all these years.







"Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example," the auction states.





All good stuff, but that's still a hefty sum for a 15-year smartphone. This is the 8GB model, which sold for $599 when it released in 2007 (the 4GB model sold for $499). Other specs include a 3.5-inch display with a laughable (by today's standards) 480x320 resolution, a 32-bit Arm processor built by Samsung and clocked at 412MHz, 2-megapixel rear camera, 1,400 mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





Smartphones have grown by leaps and bounds since the original iPhone. For example, the latest generation iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch display with a 2796x1290 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, a stout A16 Bionic processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of built-in storage, a 12MP front camera, a triple-rear camera system (48MP + 12MP + 12MP), and the list of upgrades goes on.





Pricing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max ranges from $1,099 (128GB of storage) to $1,599 (1TB of storage). So to put that into perspective, the original iPhone that fetched over $39,000 at auction is equivalent in price to paying for between 24 and 35 iPhone 14 Pro Max models.





That's hard to fathom, but who knows, the same phone could be worth a bigger fortune in the years to come. Apple nostalgia is red-hot in the auction community—earlier this year, a 1976 computer check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak reached $163,923 at auction, while a signed Apple-1 computer prototype pulled in $677,196.



