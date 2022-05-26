Score The Entire BioShock Remastered Game Collection For Free With This HOT Deal





Now is your chance to add every BioShock game ever made, in remastered form, to your games library without spending a cent. Or a dime or a dollar, or any money at all. For the next week, BioShock: The Collection is up grabs at no cost, you just have to claim it before the freebie offer expires. Then it's yours to keep for ever.





BioShock: The Collection for free, just head to the and add it to your cart. While normally priced at $59.99, you have until 11:00am ET on June 6, 2022 to claim the title. After that, Epic will unlock a different "mystery game" that promises to be a blockbuster title. To scorefor free, just head to the Epic Games Store and add it to your cart. While normally priced at $59.99, you have until 11:00am ET on June 6, 2022 to claim the title. After that, Epic will unlock a different "mystery game" that promises to be a blockbuster title.





Epic is in the habit of giving games away on a weekly basis, but it's kicking things up a notch during its Mega Sale event that is current underway. The sale event run until June 16, 2022, and when all is said and done, it will have served up "four tentpole titles for free." The first of those was Borderlands 3, another $59.99 game, which was free up Epic unlocked BioShock: The Collection this morning.









As for this nifty collection, it includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. The package also includes every bit of single-player DLC. Also notable is that BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition bundles in the Clash in the Clouds arena mode and Burial at Sea expansions. So there is quite a bit of gaming goodness on tap in this collection.





As a reminder, in addition to weekly blockbuster freebies, the Mega Sale event is serving up over 1,600 game and add-ons at deep discounts. We found some that were on sale for as much as 90 percent off. In addition, there's a limitless 25 percent off coupon that every Epic Games account holder automatically receives.





That's on top of the discounts already available. The only caveat is that it applies to games already released (no preorders) priced at $14.99 or more (after any sale discounts). Otherwise, it can be used on single games or purchases with multiple games. And once you use it, the coupon is added back to your account.

