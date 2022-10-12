Score Big Savings On These High Octane Gaming Laptop And Desktop Prime Day Deals
It is day two of the October Prime Early Access sale. We've scoured all of the goodies and found what we think are some of the best Prime Day laptop and desktop deals out there. You can check them out below...
We'll start our list with the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD Gaming Laptop. Pictured at the top of the page, this beast of a laptop sports a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and Wi-Fi 6. On top of the speedy internal hardware, this machine is equipped with a 1920x1080 144Hz display as well, for buttery smooth, tear-free animation. Your wallet will be happy too because this laptop is only $749.99 at the moment, a discount of $180 from its normal price, which equated to about 19% off!
If you prefer to game on a more powerful desktop system, we've got you covered too. The iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop Slate5MR 253i is discounted down to $649.99 and includes an Intel Core i3-10105F, a Radeon RX 6500 XT, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 480GB SSD. That sale price is 24% off, for a savings of about $200! It comes with a keyboard, gaming mouse, and is Wi-Fi ready too.
Next up is the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop. This laptop has a rather large 17" 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The machines is powered by a GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. Additionally, because this machine is in the ASUS TUF line it follows the MIL-STD-810H military standard of for construction, ensuring good durability on the go. With a 22% discount you'll be saving $200 on this $699.99 deal.
Of course there are many many more options, which we've listed them below:
- Laptops
-
Desktops
- SkyTech Shadow Gaming Computer - $899.99 (33% off, save $450)
- iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop TraceMR 231i - $869.99 (24% off, save $280)
- iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 281a - $869.99 (33% off, save $430)
- CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC - $749.99 (34% off, save $380)
- Thermaltake LCGS Glacier i3510 CPU Gaming Desktop - $849.99 (29% off, save $350)
There are plenty of other deals to enjoy for the last day of Prime Day in October, you can check them out at this link!