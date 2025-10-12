Big Deal Days May Be Over, But These GeForce RTX Cards Are Still On Sale

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days may be over, but there are still some good deals to be had on GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. We've narrowed down the most compelling options to six choices below, with two SKUs each for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5070 Ti—effectively, all of the hottest mid-range NVIDIA GPUs currently available. Many of the picks we've highlighted below are ASUS cards specifically, since they're currently available with fairly deep discounts. However, we're also including some alternative picks that may have better pricing or a more compact form factor.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Cards
The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is a solid entry into the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture for most gamers, with great solid 1440p performance
in many benchmarks.
ASUS PRIME NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
ZOTAC Gaming Twin Edge OC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB
- Current Pricing: $429.99
- GPU Length: 304 mm
- GPU Slot Width: "2.5-Slot", 3 Slot Spacing Needed
- Why We Picked It: Available at MSRP, but with a beefy, oversized cooler.
- Current Pricing: $417.99
- GPU Length: 220 mm
- GPU Slot Width: 2-Slot
- Why We Picked It: By far the most compact RTX 5060 Ti, and just below MSRP.
Recommended NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Cards
The GeForce RTX 5070 is the true mid-range NVIDIA offering, but it's rarely available at its $549 MSRP. This card is good for high frame-rate 1440p or 4K
.
ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB
MSI Shadow 2X RTX 5070 12GB
- Current Pricing: $584.99
- GPU Length: 329 mm
- GPU Slot Width: "3.125-Slot", basically 4-Slot mounted on 2
- Why We Picked It: Beefy, powerful, and not too much higher than MSRP thanks to the discount.
- Current Pricing: $499.99
- GPU Length: 231 mm
- GPU Slot Width: "2.5-Slot", need at least 3 slots spacing
- Why We Picked It: $50 below the $549 MSRP, and with a more compact form factor.
Recommended NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
The top NVIDIA graphics cards available for under $1000, and a more substantial discount than usual for "Ti" cards. The ASUS TUF card below should offer slightly better cooling than the PRIME we previously benchmarked
, as well.
ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB
ZOTAC IceStorm Advanced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB
- Current Pricing: $849.99
- GPU Length: 329 mm
- GPU Slot Width: "3.125-slot", basically 4-Slot mounted on 2
- Why We Picked It: High performance cooler, priced well below its usual $999.
- Current Pricing: $749.99
- GPU Length: 304 mm
- GPU Slot Width: 2-Slot
- Why We Picked It: The only true dual-slot 5070 Ti, and at MSRP to boot.