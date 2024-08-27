CATEGORIES
Zuckerberg Bombshell Letter Says Biden Admin Pressured Meta To Censor Covid-19 Content

by Zak KillianTuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:45 PM EDT
Governments across the world seek to control the flow of information, particularly within their borders, and while it may be popular to think of Facebook as now being an app for grandparents and businesses, the truth is that it is still a titanic social media platform with robust utility for sharing information. With that in mind, the shadowed hand of Meta can have a huge effect on the visibility of certain stories.

It was clear to anyone using Facebook during the pandemic, but Mark Zuckerberg has now admitted that his company was actively interfering in the free flow of information during the pandemic. He did so in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which has now been posted openly on said committee's Facebook page.

The tone of the letter is extremely corporate and we imagine at least a half-dozen lawyers were involved in crafting it. However, the content of the letter is still quite notable. Zuckerberg expresses regret that his company was not "more outspoken" about "repeated pressure" from the Biden administration to censor "certain COVID-19 content". He claims that his company "didn't agree" and that the company made its own decisions about whether to to take content down, but he also says that Facebook "made some choices that ... we wouldn't make today."

From Meta's letter to the House Judiciary Committee.

Zuckerberg also talks about "a separate situation" the year before. In 2020, the FBI contacted Facebook about "a potential Russian disinformation operation" concerning the Biden family's corruption and its holdings in Burisma during the lead-up to the 2020 election. Of course, none of this was "Russian disinformation," and Zuckerberg explicitly says so in the letter. "In retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," he notes, while promising to make sure "this doesn't happen again." Sure, Zuck.

Reactions to these revelations have ranged from approval, to shock, through anger, and finally to exasperated vindication—like the author's. As we said earlier, this really shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who was using Facebook at the time. Opinions and views that mirrored the US Federal Government's stances were clearly propagated and promoted, while anything that contradicted the official narrative was quickly demoted, shadowbanned, or otherwise silenced—and many people were banned off the service altogether for stating things which ultimately proved to be true, or even things that were true at that time.

No word on reinstating accounts that were unfairly banned, though, and no restitution for those who were censored and shadowbanned. Zuckerberg merely says that his "goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another -- or even appear to be playing a role." Of course, considering that he's speaking to the GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee, we can't imagine he'd say anything else.
Tags:  Facebook, Censorship, Mark Zuckerberg, meta, (nasdaq:meta)
