Zuckerberg Bombshell Letter Says Biden Admin Pressured Meta To Censor Covid-19 Content





It was clear to anyone using Facebook during the pandemic, but Mark Zuckerberg has now admitted that his company was actively interfering in the free flow of information during the pandemic. He did so in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which has now been posted openly on said committee's Facebook page.

The tone of the letter is extremely corporate and we imagine at least a half-dozen lawyers were involved in crafting it. However, the content of the letter is still quite notable. Zuckerberg expresses regret that his company was not "more outspoken" about "repeated pressure" from the Biden administration to censor "certain COVID-19 content". He claims that his company "didn't agree" and that the company made its own decisions about whether to to take content down, but he also says that Facebook "made some choices that ... we wouldn't make today."





From Meta's letter to the House Judiciary Committee.

Zuckerberg also talks about "a separate situation" the year before. In 2020, the FBI contacted Facebook about "a potential Russian disinformation operation" concerning the Biden family's corruption and its holdings in Burisma during the lead-up to the 2020 election. Of course, none of this was "Russian disinformation," and Zuckerberg explicitly says so in the letter. "In retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story," he notes, while promising to make sure "this doesn't happen again." Sure, Zuck.



