Baldur's Gate 3 Speedrunner Beats Game In Just 10 Minutes Using An Explosive Trick

Even the narrator agrees that this isn't a proper ending.





Anyone familiar with speedrunning will no doubt have already guessed this, but the category for this new world record is "any%". In speedrunner terms , that means get to the end credits as fast as possible by basically any means necessary, with no obligation to complete any content besides that which gets you to those end credits. There's no "trick" here; Mae really did finish the main story of the game in ten minutes and three seconds.









The singular combat spell that Gale casts, 27 seconds into his bunny-hopping adventure.

Mae chooses the human wizard Gale as their player character, and not only do his wizard powers serve him well in the few instances that he has to use them, but it is a specific characteristic of Gale that allows him to "defeat" the final enemy in the game, earning him the ending. We won't spell it out for folks who are playing or want to play (because it's a big spoiler), but suffice to say that avoiding exactly this ending is a major part of Gale's quest when you have him in your party as an NPC.



