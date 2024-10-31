Modder Builds Custom Steam Deck From Framework Laptop Guts And 3D Printed Case





To understand this post, you're going to have to understand who Framework is. A company founded in January 2020, Framework sells highly-repairable laptops , with readily available replacement parts and standardized designs, where possible. The company will sell you an assembled, ready-to-go laptop if you like, or you can simply buy the components for the machines and build your own system.





The motherboard to a Framework 13" laptop, AMD Phoenix version.

3D printing her own chassis and using off-the-shelf components, she made what is honestly a pretty slick-looking device. The "Beth Deck," as she calls it, is a little thinner than a Steam Deck, but a bit bigger overall thanks to the larger 8" touchscreen. It includes the same external connectivity as a Steam Deck with a single USB Type-C port, but unlike that device, the whole thing can be disassembled in 2 minutes, according to its maker.





That's because all of the non-printed parts are off-the-shelf components that can be purchased online, and the device goes together with no soldering. Connections between components are partially provided with pogo pins, so getting the placement of everything in the chassis correct is important to its functionality, and it's apparently easy to mess this up and end up with non-working analog sticks





This is one of a few flaws with the original design that Beth is working on fixing for the next version of the device. There's already a "1.5" version on the way that corrects "the smaller problems" with the original recipe, and Beth says that she'll have that revision out on November 8th along with a video demo. After that, she says that the 2.0 version will be thinner, with a custom PCB for the controls and better speakers, as the speakers she chose are apparently too powerful, and prone to causing "interfering waves and vibrations."



