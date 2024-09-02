CATEGORIES
home News

Best Buy Is Selling Ayaneo's Ryzen-Powered Gaming Handhelds Starting At $399

by Paul LillyMonday, September 02, 2024, 11:33 AM EDT
Front and back renders of Ayaneo's Next Lite handheld on a gray gradient background.
Ayaneo has been one of the more active participants in the handheld PC gaming console market, though up until now the bulk of its systems have been crowdfunded affairs with Indiegogo. That just changed—the Chinese manufacturer is apparently making a bigger push to infiltrate the US market, with two of its handheld consoles now available to purchase at Best Buy.

The cheaper of the two is Ayaneo's Next Lite, which is listed for $399 at Best Buy. That makes it one of the most affordable PC gaming handhelds on the market, in line with the Valve's 256GB Steam Deck touting a 7-inch LCD screen.

Like that version of the Steam Deck, the Next Lite wields a 7-inch IPS display with a 1280x800 resolution. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U APU (8C/16T, up to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache) featuring integrated Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. Other specs include 16GB of RAM, 512GB  SSD, hall sensing triggers and joysticks, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a 47Whr battery.

Whether that's enough to entice budget gamers to pivot away from a Steam Deck remains to be seen, but it's nice to see more competition in the space. It will also be interesting to see if Best Buy makes the Ryzen 5 4500U variant available.

Person hold an Ayaneo Kun handheld.

Best Buy is also selling Ayaneo's Kun handheld, which is listed on sale for $999 (save $200). This is a bigger and more powerful handheld with an 8.4-inch display (2560x1600), Ryzen 7 7840U processor (8C/16T, 3.3GHz to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4, integrated Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

This one also features hall sensing joysticks and triggers, along with a 75Whr battery and various other odds and ends. Ayaneo sees this as a competitor to high-end handhelds. Pricing may hold it back, however, even with the discount in play, when you can score an ASUS ROG Ally X for $799 or a Lenovo Legion Go for $749.99.
Tags:  Gaming, Best Buy, handheld gaming, (NYSE:BBY), ayaneo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment